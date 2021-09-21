Learn something new for the rest of your life with this unlimited StackSkills Online Course

The company becomes your life, and you need to learn how to manage that situation — While there has never been a point in my career at GoStudent where I’ve wanted to give up, there have been some moments where the pressure has been very great. There were times when we didn’t know whether there would be enough money in the account at the end of the month to pay the staff. There were, and still are, some sleepless nights. You realize when you dream about a problem that it has taken over your life, and it is important to use this realization as a moment to take a step back and work out logically how you are going to move forward.

