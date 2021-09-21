CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida

By STAFF REPORT
 9 days ago
Early morning outlook for September 21, 2021 from the National Hurricane Center.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is an 80 percent chance that the system marked by the 'red x' above will become the 18th named storm within a few days.

With Peter and Rose in various stages of dissipation or turning away from the U.S. Mainland, the red X is becoming a focus for forecasters.

An oval indicates where a system may form, not necessarily a direction of travel.

Sam is the next name to be used for a storm, followed by Teresa. Including Sam, only four names are left this hurricane season before names return to Greek letters.

Peter is expected to turn, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is the early morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Peter, located about 100 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Rose, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. 1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show some signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent. 2. A storm-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next few days while it moves slowly southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean. However, the system is expected to turn northward back over cooler waters this weekend, which should end its chances of becoming a subtropical storm. Additional information on this system, including storm warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

The article HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

