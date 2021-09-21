CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

This Is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2upz0q00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 44,596 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,930 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Amarillo is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Potter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,709 infections in Potter County, or 17,956 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Potter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Amarillo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 427 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Potter County, compared to 327 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Potter County, TX 17,956 21,709 427 516
2 Randall County, TX 16,309 21,605 239 317
3 Oldham County, TX 15,455 323 191 4
4 Armstrong County, TX 12,944 248 365 7
5 Carson County, TX 11,787 711 282 17

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
YUMA, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy