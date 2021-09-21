CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

This Is the County in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2upmmd00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 130,917 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,031 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lexington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 49,600 infections in Lexington County, or 17,324 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lexington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbia area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 217 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lexington County, compared to 203 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lexington County, SC 17,324 49,600 217 621
2 Kershaw County, SC 16,673 10,731 267 172
3 Richland County, SC 15,568 63,560 167 683
4 Fairfield County, SC 13,447 3,054 387 88
5 Saluda County, SC 11,424 2,319 246 50
6 Calhoun County, SC 11,235 1,653 319 47

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Sc
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 47.7% of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy