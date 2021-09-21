CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2upltu00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 277,283 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,278 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pierce County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 77,812 infections in Pierce County, or 9,050 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Pierce County than they are across all of the Seattle area, however. There have been a total of 88 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pierce County, in line with 85 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pierce County, WA 9,050 77,812 88 756
2 Snohomish County, WA 7,022 55,240 85 671
3 King County, WA 6,667 144,231 84 1,816

Comments / 0

 

#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas
24/7 Wall St.

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

