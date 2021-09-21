CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2upiFj00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 428,065 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,033 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sherburne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,375 infections in Sherburne County, or 14,346 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sherburne County than they are across all of the Minneapolis area, however. There have been a total of 107 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sherburne County, compared to 137 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sherburne County, MN 14,346 13,375 107 100
2 Wright County, MN 13,810 18,332 123 163
3 Anoka County, MN 13,730 47,702 138 478
4 Mille Lacs County, MN 13,670 3,517 233 60
5 Scott County, MN 13,593 19,489 100 144
6 Pierce County, WI 13,158 5,474 106 44
7 Chisago County, MN 12,902 7,061 104 57
8 St. Croix County, WI 12,547 11,031 85 75
9 Isanti County, MN 12,498 4,871 180 70
10 Dakota County, MN 12,379 51,771 118 493
11 Le Sueur County, MN 12,075 3,379 104 29
12 Washington County, MN 12,024 30,460 122 309
13 Carver County, MN 11,939 11,989 51 51
14 Sibley County, MN 11,662 1,739 67 10
15 Hennepin County, MN 11,304 139,659 150 1,852
16 Ramsey County, MN 10,751 58,216 174 942

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy