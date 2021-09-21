This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 428,065 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,033 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sherburne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,375 infections in Sherburne County, or 14,346 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sherburne County than they are across all of the Minneapolis area, however. There have been a total of 107 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sherburne County, compared to 137 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sherburne County, MN
|14,346
|13,375
|107
|100
|2
|Wright County, MN
|13,810
|18,332
|123
|163
|3
|Anoka County, MN
|13,730
|47,702
|138
|478
|4
|Mille Lacs County, MN
|13,670
|3,517
|233
|60
|5
|Scott County, MN
|13,593
|19,489
|100
|144
|6
|Pierce County, WI
|13,158
|5,474
|106
|44
|7
|Chisago County, MN
|12,902
|7,061
|104
|57
|8
|St. Croix County, WI
|12,547
|11,031
|85
|75
|9
|Isanti County, MN
|12,498
|4,871
|180
|70
|10
|Dakota County, MN
|12,379
|51,771
|118
|493
|11
|Le Sueur County, MN
|12,075
|3,379
|104
|29
|12
|Washington County, MN
|12,024
|30,460
|122
|309
|13
|Carver County, MN
|11,939
|11,989
|51
|51
|14
|Sibley County, MN
|11,662
|1,739
|67
|10
|15
|Hennepin County, MN
|11,304
|139,659
|150
|1,852
|16
|Ramsey County, MN
|10,751
|58,216
|174
|942
