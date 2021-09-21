This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 428,065 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,033 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sherburne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,375 infections in Sherburne County, or 14,346 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sherburne County than they are across all of the Minneapolis area, however. There have been a total of 107 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sherburne County, compared to 137 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

