This Is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 47,634 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,938 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Salisbury has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sussex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,727 infections in Sussex County, or 13,996 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sussex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Salisbury area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 258 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sussex County, compared to 230 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Salisbury metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

