Orlando, FL

This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2upRCG00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 390,857 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,952 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Osceola County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 67,699 infections in Osceola County, or 19,993 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Osceola County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Orlando area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 208 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Osceola County, compared to 169 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osceola County, FL 19,993 67,699 208 705
2 Orange County, FL 16,300 215,349 133 1,763
3 Lake County, FL 14,854 49,813 284 952
4 Seminole County, FL 12,744 57,996 157 713

