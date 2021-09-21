This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 390,857 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,952 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Osceola County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 67,699 infections in Osceola County, or 19,993 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Osceola County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Orlando area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 208 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Osceola County, compared to 169 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Osceola County, FL
|19,993
|67,699
|208
|705
|2
|Orange County, FL
|16,300
|215,349
|133
|1,763
|3
|Lake County, FL
|14,854
|49,813
|284
|952
|4
|Seminole County, FL
|12,744
|57,996
|157
|713
