This Is the County in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 57,797 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,178 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Harrisburg-Carlisle has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dauphin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 29,798 infections in Dauphin County, or 10,855 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dauphin County than they are across all of the Harrisburg area, however. There have been a total of 212 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dauphin County, in line with 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).