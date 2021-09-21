CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID death toll in U.S. matches early 20th century flu epidemic

By The Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.

www.cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

