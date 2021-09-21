This Is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 92,051 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,489 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Augusta-Richmond County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,427 infections in Richmond County, or 16,096 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Augusta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 291 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.
These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Richmond County, GA
|16,096
|32,427
|291
|586
|2
|Columbia County, GA
|15,748
|23,196
|162
|239
|3
|Burke County, GA
|15,685
|3,537
|302
|68
|4
|McDuffie County, GA
|15,048
|3,235
|279
|60
|5
|Edgefield County, SC
|14,935
|3,998
|187
|50
|6
|Aiken County, SC
|14,713
|24,560
|171
|285
|7
|Lincoln County, GA
|14,079
|1,098
|372
|29
Comments / 0