This Is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 92,051 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,489 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Augusta-Richmond County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,427 infections in Richmond County, or 16,096 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Augusta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 291 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).