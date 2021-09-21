CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

This Is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2uojsz00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 87,224 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,800 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chattanooga is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marion County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,227 infections in Marion County, or 18,394 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marion County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chattanooga area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 183 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marion County, compared to 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marion County, TN 18,394 5,227 183 52
2 Sequatchie County, TN 18,228 2,685 204 30
3 Hamilton County, TN 16,384 58,580 165 591
4 Walker County, GA 14,711 10,125 148 102
5 Catoosa County, GA 13,039 8,645 125 83
6 Dade County, GA 12,091 1,962 99 16

