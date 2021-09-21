This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 131,365 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,506 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Grand Rapids-Wyoming, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ottawa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,464 infections in Ottawa County, or 12,838 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ottawa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Grand Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 162 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ottawa County, compared to 149 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

