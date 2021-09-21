CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing investigates empty tequila bottles left aboard future Air Force One: report

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 9 days ago

Boeing officials found two empty tequila bottles aboard one of its future Air Force One airplanes this month. The jumbo 747-8 jet is one of two the planemaker is modifying to meet presidential and Secret Service specifications.

ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

