CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

This Is the County in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2unqr300 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 32,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,337 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Macon is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bibb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,878 infections in Bibb County, or 15,557 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bibb County than they are across all of the Macon area, however. There have been a total of 341 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bibb County, in line with 345 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bibb County, GA 15,557 23,878 341 523
2 Monroe County, GA 14,369 3,881 441 119
3 Twiggs County, GA 12,337 1,022 616 51
4 Jones County, GA 10,922 3,118 249 71
5 Crawford County, GA 8,336 1,029 235 29

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Macon, GA
Coronavirus
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Macon, GA
Health
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Ga
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Mississippi Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Mississippi, 42.9% of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy