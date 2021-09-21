CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Sunny today; wet weather arrives in Connecticut midweek

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Scattered showers on cloudy and humid Wednesday; steadier rain develops Thursday

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions with scattered showers, News 12 meteorologists say.

The chances of rain increase the next few days with a steadier rain developing Thursday afternoon and continuing into Thursday night.

The rain will end on Friday morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.

State
Connecticut State
