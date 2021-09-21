U.S.-U.K.-Australia Alliance In The Indo-Pacific Draws Irks French Government

North Korea has said America’s “double-dealing attitude” with respect to its recent security pact with Australia and Britain could “trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race” in the Indo-Pacific region.The US forged a trilateral security partnership last week that will involve Britain giving technological aid to Australia to develop eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal came amid an escalating security situation in the region as North Korea and South Korea both tested a series of missiles.The new pact, known as the Aukus deal, has been perceived to be a counter to China, which supports North Korea and has a strong...

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO