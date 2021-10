It’s not a fly (despite its name), and it’s not a moth (though some call it that). Others have simply dubbed it a “bad bug,” and, well, that’s pretty much spot-on. The invasive spotted lanternfly, native to Asia, is a plant-eating threat to the U.S. environment and economy. First detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, it has now spread to at least 14 states in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, damaging crops and native plants in the process.

