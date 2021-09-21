The Pandemic Puts Criminal Courts Behind Schedule As Violent Crime Spikes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – People who live near the Melrose corridor said they want to take back their streets, in an effort to help neighbors feel safe amid a rise in armed robberies in the area. “We’ve got this major crime spree going down on Melrose and people are getting more and more afraid of getting out of their houses,” said Shelby Blecker of the Melrose Village Neighborhood Alliance. The Los Angeles Police Department hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday night to address the rising crime in the area, noting armed robberies have spiked by 40 percent compared to 2019. “We want people out of their houses,” said Blecker. “We want them on the street. We want them to feel comfortable to come to live their life again.” LAPD promised more patrol officers and said they plan to enforce smaller issues, like speeding or marijuana crimes, in hopes it will deter more serious crimes. Officers are also encouraging residents to buy security cameras.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO