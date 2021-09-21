Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Narrowly Wins Reelection
Trudeau failed to secure a majority in parliament — alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years ahead of schedule. Votes are still being counted in Canada's parliamentary election, but it looks like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will keep his job. However, the reason Trudeau called the election was to try to win a legislative majority, and at this point, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Reporter Emma Jacobs is on the line from Montreal. Emma, thanks for being here.www.npr.org
