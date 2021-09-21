CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Narrowly Wins Reelection

By Emma Jacobs
NPR
 9 days ago

Trudeau failed to secure a majority in parliament — alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years ahead of schedule. Votes are still being counted in Canada's parliamentary election, but it looks like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will keep his job. However, the reason Trudeau called the election was to try to win a legislative majority, and at this point, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Reporter Emma Jacobs is on the line from Montreal. Emma, thanks for being here.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

This New Canadian Holiday Reflects On The Legacy Of Indigenous Residential Schools

Thursday is Canada's first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The new statutory holiday commemorates the victims and survivors of Indigenous residential schools. It was created through parliamentary legislation this spring and codified in June — around the time when hundreds of Indigenous children's remains were found in unmarked graves at several such sites.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Conservative Party#Canadian National#Ap#Cbc#Parliament#Conservatives#Covid#Canadians#The House Of Commons#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
NPR

No One Wants The Government To Shut Down, Rep. Khanna Says

Let's talk about the various deadlines lawmakers face with Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California and a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. RO KHANNA: Thank you for having me. MARTINEZ: All right. First, let's talk about today's most urgent deadline. As Kelsey mentioned, the federal government will shut down...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

After 16 Years, Germans Will Have To Get Used To A New Leader

The results of Germany's election signaled change after Chancellor Merkel's party lost. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Peter Wittig, Germany's former ambassador to the U.S., about the implications. NOEL KING, HOST:. Germans don't know who their next leader will be after last weekend's election ended in a near tie. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

The Political Blame Game For Failures Of The Afghan Withdrawal Has Begun

The Political Blame Game For Failures Of The Afghan Withdrawal Has Begun. Two days of congressional testimony from the country's top military leaders has put the battle for that narrative on center stage. NOEL KING, HOST:. Who is to blame for the shambolic U.S. exit from Afghanistan? NPR's Claudia Grisales...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Canada
NPR

Democratic Lawmakers Feel The Pressure To Get Things Done On Their To-Do List

Congress has a lot on the line today. Bare-bones, lawmakers need to make sure the federal government does not shut down at midnight. But that's just one item on their to-do list. Democrats are struggling to overcome an internal conflict over how to execute the bulk of President Biden's agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke about that effort yesterday, referencing two spending packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Humanitarian Leader Warns Of Economic Collapse In Afghanistan

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, about the looming economic crisis since Afghanistan's western-backed government collapsed to the Taliban.
WORLD
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy