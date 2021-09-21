CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2unfOI00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 848,479 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,516 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chambers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,737 infections in Chambers County, or 19,202 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Chambers County than they are across all of the Houston area, however. There have been a total of 107 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chambers County, compared to 163 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chambers County, TX 19,202 7,737 107 43
2 Galveston County, TX 18,141 59,336 180 589
3 Brazoria County, TX 15,557 55,073 194 687
4 Montgomery County, TX 14,690 81,448 145 806
5 Liberty County, TX 14,328 11,729 335 274
6 Fort Bend County, TX 12,268 90,702 113 838
7 Waller County, TX 11,631 5,814 120 60
8 Harris County, TX 11,594 533,598 168 7,734
9 Austin County, TX 10,289 3,042 152 45

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mix 94.1

What Does Brian Laundrie and Pampa TX Have In Common? The Dog.

After an extended hiatus from the spotlight, Dog the Bounty Hunter has been making headlines after becoming involved in the search for Brian Laundrie. As soon as I spotted that magnificent mullet, I knew I had to get myself up to speed if I was to follow this new development. And well.....I was pretty surprised when I saw that the itty bitty town of Pampa, Texas and Brian Laundrie have The Dog in common.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy