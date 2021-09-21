This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 848,479 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,516 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chambers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,737 infections in Chambers County, or 19,202 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Chambers County than they are across all of the Houston area, however. There have been a total of 107 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chambers County, compared to 163 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Chambers County, TX
|19,202
|7,737
|107
|43
|2
|Galveston County, TX
|18,141
|59,336
|180
|589
|3
|Brazoria County, TX
|15,557
|55,073
|194
|687
|4
|Montgomery County, TX
|14,690
|81,448
|145
|806
|5
|Liberty County, TX
|14,328
|11,729
|335
|274
|6
|Fort Bend County, TX
|12,268
|90,702
|113
|838
|7
|Waller County, TX
|11,631
|5,814
|120
|60
|8
|Harris County, TX
|11,594
|533,598
|168
|7,734
|9
|Austin County, TX
|10,289
|3,042
|152
|45
