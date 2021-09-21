CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2unQ6H00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 66,263 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,933 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Spokane-Spokane Valley has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Spokane County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 61,369 infections in Spokane County, or 12,326 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Spokane County than they are across all of the Spokane area, however. There have been a total of 164 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Spokane County, in line with 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Spokane County, WA 12,326 61,369 164 817
2 Pend Oreille County, WA 8,881 1,174 83 11
3 Stevens County, WA 8,414 3,720 111 49

