This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2un8Xg00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 103,199 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,365 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 40,452 infections in Northampton County, or 13,405 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 246 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Northampton County, PA 13,405 40,452 246 743
2 Lehigh County, PA 12,240 44,383 246 891
3 Carbon County, PA 11,358 7,261 285 182
4 Warren County, NJ 10,446 11,103 233 248

