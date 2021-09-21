Leashed of My Worries

One skill that the modern world forces us all to hone is multitasking. However, multitasking is hard to do when you're walking your dog. The vast majority of dog leashes demand at least one of your hands at all times, while the other is designated for the eventual poop pickup. The best way to be able to multitask while walking your dog is with a hands-free dog leash, which allows you to attach the end of the leash to a belt, leaving both hands unencumbered. These products are also extremely helpful for professional dog walkers who need to keep multiple dogs leashed up at once. In this piece, we've assembled a list of the best hands-free dog leashes the market has to offer. In our search for the best of the best, we asked ourselves three important questions: Is this leash strong enough to rely on, even for large, energetic dogs? Is it easy to put on and take off? Does it have features that set it apart from the competition, such as reflective stitching or the ability to be used during runs? With those criteria in mind, we landed on a few favorites. We loved Hertzko's hands-free leash, which is well-priced, durable, and features a versatile bungee design and shock-absorbing properties. But Mighty Paw's leash also won our respect for its premium-quality materials and its runner-friendly design. We had a few other favorites, too, so to learn about why we liked each of them so much, keep on reading.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO