CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Optimal frequency for magnetic resonant wireless power transfer in conducting medium

By Thanh Son Pham
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we investigated the efficiency of a magnetic resonant wireless power transfer (MR-WPT) in conducting medium and found out an optimal frequency for designing the system. In conducting environment, the eddy current loss is generated by the high-frequency alternating currents in the coils. It is manifested by increased radiation resistance of resonator coil leads to decrease the quality factor (Q-factor), which reduces the wireless power transfer (WPT) efficiency in conducting medium. The Q-factor of the resonator coil strongly depending on the conductivity, frequency, and thickness of conducting block. Two MR-WPT systems operating at 10.0 MHz and 20.0 MHz are implemented to study the effect of conducting medium on efficiency. The achieved results indicated that the 20.0 MHz system has higher efficiency at a conductivity smaller than 6.0 S/m. However, at the larger conductivity, the 10.0 MHz system is more efficient. The results provide a method to determine the optimal frequency of a WPT system operating in the conducting medium with various conductivities and thickness blocks. This method can be used to design MR-WPT systems in numerous situations, such as autonomous underwater vehicles and medical implants.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Modified double dumbbell-shaped split-ring resonator-based negative permittivity metamaterial for satellite communications with high effective medium ratio

Metamaterial with negative permittivity demonstrate excellent performance in cutting-edge technology. Thus, this study modified the double dumbbell-shaped split-ring resonator (MDD-SRR) based negative permittivity for satellite communications. The proposed MDD-SRR unit cell comprises a square-shaped split-ring resonator and two dumbbell-shaped rings. Some parts of the outer square ring were extended to enlarge the electrical length which altered the inductance of the metamaterial unit cell. The dimension of the proposed unit cell is 9 × 9 × 1.524 mm3, fabricated on a Rogers RT6002 (lossy) substrate material. Based on the results, five resonances for the transmission coefficient were achieved at frequencies of 2.896 GHz, 8.11 GHz, 9.76 GHz, 12.48 GHz and 13.49 GHz, including the S, X and Ku band satellite communication frequency bands through numerical simulation in a high-frequency electromagnetic simulator Computer Simulation Technology (CST) microwave studio. Negative permittivity at frequencies ranging from 2.896–3.76 GHz, 8.11–8.592 GHz, 9.76–10.784 GHz, 12.496–12.768 GHz, 13.504–14.4 GHz, were observed and extracted using the Robust and Nicolson–Ross–Weir (NRW) methods. Meanwhile, an effective medium ratio (EMR) measured at 11.51 to 2.896 GHz specified the goodness of the metamaterial unit cell for satellite communication with higher bandwidth and gain. The simulated, circuit model and measured results that were compared for validation purposes indicated that the simulation results, the equivalent circuit model results and measured results occupied each other. Moreover, the numerical simulation of the double dumbbell-shaped metamaterial unit cell was performed using a High-Frequency Structure Simulator (HFSS) to confirm the results. To evaluate the parametric study, the proposed unit cell was subjected to change different substrate types, change of split gap of rings, change of direction of electromagnetic field propagation, and structural optimization. In conclusion, the S, X and Ku-bands in the proposed metamaterial are competent for satellite communications as they are also investigated using an array of a unit cell.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Designs for a two-dimensional Si quantum dot array with spin qubit addressability

Electron spins in Si are an attractive platform for quantum computation, backed with their scalability and fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates. Despite the importance of two-dimensional integration with efficient connectivity between qubits for medium- to large-scale quantum computation, however, a practical device design that guarantees qubit addressability is yet to be seen. Here, we propose a practical 3 × 3 quantum dot device design and a larger-scale design as a longer-term target. The design goal is to realize qubit connectivity to the four nearest neighbors while ensuring addressability. We show that a 3 × 3 quantum dot array can execute four-qubit Grover’s algorithm more efficiently than the one-dimensional counterpart. To scale up the two-dimensional array beyond 3 × 3, we propose a novel structure with ferromagnetic gate electrodes. Our results showcase the possibility of medium-sized quantum processors in Si with fast quantum logic gates and long coherence times.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Nonvolatile voltage-controlled magnetization reversal in a spin-valve multiferroic heterostructure

Pure voltage-controlled magnetism, rather than a spin current or magnetic field, is the goal for next-generation ultralow power consumption spintronic devices. To advance toward this goal, we report a voltage-controlled nonvolatile 90° magnetization rotation and voltage-assisted 180° magnetization reversal in a spin-valve multiferroic heterostructure. Here, a spin valve with a synthetic antiferromagnetic structure was grown on a (110)-cut Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)0.7Ti0.3O3 (PMN-PT) substrate, in which only the magnetic moment of the free layer can be manipulated by an electric field (E-field) via the strain-mediated magnetoelectric coupling effect. As a result of selecting a specified PMN-PT substrate with defect dipoles, nonvolatile and stable magnetization switching was achieved by using voltage impulses. Accordingly, a giant, reversible and nonvolatile magnetoresistance modulation was achieved without the assistance of a magnetic field. In addition, by adopting a small voltage impulse, the critical magnetic field required for complete 180° magnetization reversal of the free layer can be tremendously reduced. A magnetoresistance ratio as large as that obtained by a magnetic field or spin current under normal conditions is achieved. These results indicate that E-field-assisted energy-efficient in-plane magnetization switching is a feasible strategy. This work is significant to the development of ultralow-power magnetoresistive memory and spintronic devices.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Power Factor#Science And Technology#Magnetic Energy#Wireless Power Transfer#Optimal#Mr Wpt
Nature.com

Differentiation of uterine low-grade endometrial stromal sarcoma from rare leiomyoma variants by magnetic resonance imaging

The purpose of this study is to evaluate utility of MRI in differentiation of uterine low-grade endometrial stromal sarcoma (LGESS) from rare leiomyoma variants. This multi-center retrospective study included consecutive 25 patients with uterine LGESS and 42 patients with rare leiomyoma variants who had pretreatment MRI. Two radiologists (R1/R2) independently evaluated MRI features, which were analyzed statistically using Fisher’s exact test or Student's t-test. Subsequently, using a five-point Likert scale, the two radiologists evaluated the diagnostic performance of a pre-defined MRI system using features reported as characteristics of LGESS in previous case series: uterine tumor with high signal intensity (SI) on diffusion-weighted images and with either worm-like nodular extension, intra-tumoral low SI bands, or low SI rim on T2-weighted images. Area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), sensitivity, and specificity of the two readers’ Likert scales were analyzed. Intra-tumoral low SI bands (p < 0.001), cystic/necrotic change (p ≤ 0.02), absence of speckled appearance (p < 0.001) on T2-weighted images, and a low apparent diffusion coefficient value (p ≤ 0.02) were significantly associated with LGESS. The pre-defined MRI system showed very good diagnostic performance: AUC 0.86/0.89, sensitivity 0.95/0.95, and specificity 0.67/0.69 for R1/R2. MRI can be useful to differentiate uterine LGESS from rare leiomyoma variants.
CANCER
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

RapidEELS: machine learning for denoising and classification in rapid acquisition electron energy loss spectroscopy

Recent advances in detectors for imaging and spectroscopy have afforded in situ, rapid acquisition of hyperspectral data. While electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) data acquisition speeds with electron counting are regularly reaching 400 frames per second with near-zero read noise, signal to noise ratio (SNR) remains a challenge owing to fundamental counting statistics. In order to advance understanding of transient materials phenomena during rapid acquisition EELS, trustworthy analysis of noisy spectra must be demonstrated. In this study, we applied machine learning techniques to denoise high frame rate spectra, benchmarking with slower frame rate “ground truths”. The results provide a foundation for reliable use of low SNR data acquired in rapid, in-situ spectroscopy experiments. Such a tool-set is a first step toward both automation in microscopy as well as use of these methods to interrogate otherwise poorly understood transformations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Glutamatergic and GABAergic metabolite levels in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders: a meta-analysis of H-magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies

The glutamate (Glu) and gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA) hypotheses of schizophrenia were proposed in the 1980s. However, current findings on those metabolite levels in schizophrenia have been inconsistent, and the relationship between their abnormalities and the pathophysiology of schizophrenia remains unclear. To summarize the nature of the alterations of glutamatergic and GABAergic systems in schizophrenia, we conducted meta-analyses of proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) studies examining these metabolite levels.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Nature.com

A synergistic exploitation to produce high-voltage quasi-solid-state lithium metal batteries

The current Li-based battery technology is limited in terms of energy contents. Therefore, several approaches are considered to improve the energy density of these energy storage devices. Here, we report the combination of a heteroatom-based gel polymer electrolyte with a hybrid cathode comprising of a Li-rich oxide active material and graphite conductive agent to produce a high-energy “shuttle-relay” Li metal battery, where additional capacity is generated from the electrolyte’s anion shuttling at high voltages. The gel polymer electrolyte, prepared via in situ polymerization in an all-fluorinated electrolyte, shows adequate ionic conductivity (around 2 mS cm−1 at 25 °C), oxidation stability (up to 5.5 V vs Li/Li+), compatibility with Li metal and safety aspects (i.e., non-flammability). The polymeric electrolyte allows for a reversible insertion of hexafluorophosphate anions into the conductive graphite (i.e., dual-ion mechanism) after the removal of Li ions from Li-rich oxide (i.e., rocking-chair mechanism).
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Thermal transport and phase transitions of zirconia by on-the-fly machine-learned interatomic potentials

Machine-learned interatomic potentials enable realistic finite temperature calculations of complex materials properties with first-principles accuracy. It is not yet clear, however, how accurately they describe anharmonic properties, which are crucial for predicting the lattice thermal conductivity and phase transitions in solids and, thus, shape their technological applications. Here we employ a recently developed on-the-fly learning technique based on molecular dynamics and Bayesian inference in order to generate an interatomic potential capable to describe the thermodynamic properties of zirconia, an important transition metal oxide. This machine-learned potential accurately captures the temperature-induced phase transitions below the melting point. We further showcase the predictive power of the potential by calculating the heat transport on the basis of Green–Kubo theory, which allows to account for anharmonic effects to all orders. This study indicates that machine-learned potentials trained on the fly offer a routine solution for accurate and efficient simulations of the thermodynamic properties of a vast class of anharmonic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Evolution of the ε and γ phases in biodegradable Fe–Mn alloys produced using laser powder-bed fusion

The key feature of Fe–Mn alloys is gradual degradability and non-magneticity, with laser power bed fusion (LPBF) parameters influencing the microstructure and chemical composition. Our study focuses on biodegradable Fe–Mn alloys produced by mechanically mixing pure metal feedstock powders as part of the LPBF process. The Mn content and, consequently, the γ-ε phase formation in LPBF samples are directly correlated with an adapted energy–density (E) equation by combining the five primary LPBF parameters. We varied laser power (P) in a range of 200–350 W and scanning speed at 400 and 800 mm/s, and a comprehensive study was performed on samples with similar E. The study also showed an almost linear correlation between the LPBF's laser power and the material's hardness and porosity. The corrosion resistance was significantly reduced (from 13 to 400 μm/year) for the LPBF samples compared to a conventionally produced sample due to the dual-phase microstructure, increased porosity and other defects. The static immersion test showed that the process parameters greatly influence the quantity of oxides and the distribution of their diameters in the LPBF samples and, therefore, their corrosion stability. The most challenging part of the study was reducing the amount of ε phase relative to γ phase to increase the non-magnetic properties of the LPBF samples.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Growth and site-specific organization of micron-scale biomolecular devices on living mammalian cells

Mesoscale molecular assemblies on the cell surface, such as cilia and filopodia, integrate information, control transport and amplify signals. Designer cell-surface assemblies could control these cellular functions. Such assemblies could be constructed from synthetic components ex vivo, making it possible to form such structures using modern nanoscale self-assembly and fabrication techniques, and then oriented on the cell surface. Here we integrate synthetic devices, micron-scale DNA nanotubes, with mammalian cells by anchoring them by their ends to specific cell surface receptors. These filaments can measure shear stresses between 0-2 dyn/cm2, a regime important for cell signaling. Nanotubes can also grow while anchored to cells, thus acting as dynamic cell components. This approach to cell surface engineering, in which synthetic biomolecular assemblies are organized with existing cellular architecture, could make it possible to build new types of sensors, machines and scaffolds that can interface with, control and measure properties of cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effects of different frequencies of rhythmic acoustic stimulation on gait stability in healthy elderly individuals: a pilot study

The efficacy of rhythmic acoustic stimulation (RAS) to improve gait and balance in healthy elderly individuals is controversial. Our aim was to investigate, through 3D gait analysis, the effect of different types of RAS (fixed frequency and based on subject-specific cadence), using conventional gait parameters and the trunk displacement as readouts. Walking at a fixed frequency of 80 bpm, the subjects showed extended duration of gait cycle and increased gait variability while the same individuals, walking at a fixed frequency of 120 bpm, showed reduced trunk sway and gait cycle duration. With regard to the RAS at subject-specific frequencies, walking at 90% of the subject-specific average cadence did not significantly modify the gait parameters, except for the speed, which was reduced. In contrast, walking at 100% and 110% of the mean cadence caused increased stride length and a slight reduction of temporal parameters and trunk sway. In conclusion, this pilot study shows that using RAS at fixed frequencies might be an inappropriate strategy, as it is not adjusted to individual gait characteristics. On the other hand, RAS frequencies equal to or slightly higher than each subject's natural cadence seem to be beneficial for gait and stability.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Coexisting commensurate and incommensurate charge ordered phases in CoO

The subtle interplay of strong electronic correlations in a distorted crystal lattice often leads to the evolution of novel emergent functionalities in the strongly correlated materials (SCM). Here, we unravel such unprecedented commensurate (COM) and incommensurate (ICOM) charge ordered (CO) phases at room temperature in a simple transition-metal mono-oxide, namely CoO. The electron diffraction pattern unveils a COM (\(q_{1}\)=\(\frac{1}{2}(1,1,{\bar{1}})\) and ICOM (\(q_{2}=0.213(1,1,{\bar{1}})\)) periodic lattice distortion. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) captures unidirectional and bidirectional stripe patterns of charge density modulations. The widespread phase singularities in the phase-field of the order parameter (OP) affirms the abundant topological disorder. Using, density functional theory (DFT) calculations, we demystify the underlying electronic mechanism. The DFT study shows that a cation disordering (\(\mathrm {Co}_{1-\textit{x}}\mathrm {O}, \text {with }{} \textit{x} = 4.17 \%\)) stabilizes Jahn-Teller (JT) distortion and localized aliovalent \(\mathrm {Co}^{3+}\) states in CoO. Therefore, the lattice distortion accompanied with mixed valence states (\(\mathrm {Co}^{3+}, \mathrm {Co}^{2+}\)) states introduces CO in CoO. Our findings offer an electronic paradigm to engineer CO to exploit the associated electronic functionalities in widely available transition-metal mono-oxides.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Effect of functional oils or probiotics on performance and microbiota profile of newly weaned piglets

The study aimed to evaluate a commercial blend of functional oils based on liquid from the cashew nutshell and castor oil as a growth promoter in newly weaned piglets. A total of 225 piglets, castrated males and females with 28 days of age were randomly distributed in pens with 15 animals composing three treatments and five repetitions. The treatments were: control (without the inclusion of additives), probiotics, or functional oils. The performance was evaluated. At 50 days of age, a pool of fresh feces from 3 animals/repetition was collected to perform the sequencing of microbiota using the Illumina MiSeq platform. Supplementation with functional oils improved the piglets' daily weight gain and feed conversion ratio (P < 0.05) in the first weeks of the experiment, which resulted in higher final live weight (P < 0.05) in the phase when compared to the control treatment (24.34 kg and 21.55 kg, respectively). The animals that received probiotics showed an intermediate performance (23.66 kg final live weight) at the end of the 38 experimental days. Both additives were effective in increasing groups essential for intestinal health, such as Ruminococcaceae and Lachnospiraceae. The functional oils were more effective in reducing pathogenic bacteria, such as Campylobacter and Escherichia coli. In conclusion, the use of functional oils optimized performance and effectively modulated the microbiota of newly weaned piglets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of potent promoters that drive the efficient expression of genes in apple protoplasts

Protoplast transient expression is a powerful strategy for gene functional characterization, especially in biochemical mechanism studies. We herein developed a highly efficient transient expression system for apple protoplasts. The abilities of the Arabidopsis thaliana and Malus domestica ubiquitin-10 (AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10) promoters to drive the expression of multiple genes were compared with that of the CaMV 35S promoter, and the results revealed that the AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10 promoters were more efficient in apple protoplasts. With this system, we demonstrated that active AtMKK7ac could activate MAPK6/3/4 signaling cascades, which further regulated MdWRKY33 phosphorylation and stability in apple. Furthermore, the ligand-induced interaction between the immune receptor AtFLS2 and the coreceptor AtBAK1 was reconstituted in apple protoplasts. We also found that the stability of the bacterial effector AvrRpt2 was regulated by feedback involving auxin and the immune regulator RIN4. The system established herein will serve as a useful tool for the molecular and biochemical analyses of apple genes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Tomato genomic prediction for good performance under high-temperature and identification of loci involved in thermotolerance response

Many studies showed that few degrees above tomato optimum growth temperature threshold can lead to serious loss in production. Therefore, the development of innovative strategies to obtain tomato cultivars with improved yield under high temperature conditions is a main goal both for basic genetic studies and breeding activities. In this paper, a F4 segregating population was phenotypically evaluated for quantitative and qualitative traits under heat stress conditions. Moreover, a genotyping by sequencing (GBS) approach has been employed for building up genomic selection (GS) models both for yield and soluble solid content (SCC). Several parameters, including training population size, composition and marker quality were tested to predict genotype performance under heat stress conditions. A good prediction accuracy for the two analyzed traits (0.729 for yield production and 0.715 for SCC) was obtained. The predicted models improved the genetic gain of selection in the next breeding cycles, suggesting that GS approach is a promising strategy to accelerate breeding for heat tolerance in tomato. Finally, the annotation of SNPs located in gene body regions combined with QTL analysis allowed the identification of five candidates putatively involved in high temperatures response, and the building up of a GS model based on calibrated panel of SNP markers.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy