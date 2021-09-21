Optimal frequency for magnetic resonant wireless power transfer in conducting medium

Metamaterial with negative permittivity demonstrate excellent performance in cutting-edge technology. Thus, this study modified the double dumbbell-shaped split-ring resonator (MDD-SRR) based negative permittivity for satellite communications. The proposed MDD-SRR unit cell comprises a square-shaped split-ring resonator and two dumbbell-shaped rings. Some parts of the outer square ring were extended to enlarge the electrical length which altered the inductance of the metamaterial unit cell. The dimension of the proposed unit cell is 9 × 9 × 1.524 mm3, fabricated on a Rogers RT6002 (lossy) substrate material. Based on the results, five resonances for the transmission coefficient were achieved at frequencies of 2.896 GHz, 8.11 GHz, 9.76 GHz, 12.48 GHz and 13.49 GHz, including the S, X and Ku band satellite communication frequency bands through numerical simulation in a high-frequency electromagnetic simulator Computer Simulation Technology (CST) microwave studio. Negative permittivity at frequencies ranging from 2.896–3.76 GHz, 8.11–8.592 GHz, 9.76–10.784 GHz, 12.496–12.768 GHz, 13.504–14.4 GHz, were observed and extracted using the Robust and Nicolson–Ross–Weir (NRW) methods. Meanwhile, an effective medium ratio (EMR) measured at 11.51 to 2.896 GHz specified the goodness of the metamaterial unit cell for satellite communication with higher bandwidth and gain. The simulated, circuit model and measured results that were compared for validation purposes indicated that the simulation results, the equivalent circuit model results and measured results occupied each other. Moreover, the numerical simulation of the double dumbbell-shaped metamaterial unit cell was performed using a High-Frequency Structure Simulator (HFSS) to confirm the results. To evaluate the parametric study, the proposed unit cell was subjected to change different substrate types, change of split gap of rings, change of direction of electromagnetic field propagation, and structural optimization. In conclusion, the S, X and Ku-bands in the proposed metamaterial are competent for satellite communications as they are also investigated using an array of a unit cell.

