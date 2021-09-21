Optimal frequency for magnetic resonant wireless power transfer in conducting medium
In this article, we investigated the efficiency of a magnetic resonant wireless power transfer (MR-WPT) in conducting medium and found out an optimal frequency for designing the system. In conducting environment, the eddy current loss is generated by the high-frequency alternating currents in the coils. It is manifested by increased radiation resistance of resonator coil leads to decrease the quality factor (Q-factor), which reduces the wireless power transfer (WPT) efficiency in conducting medium. The Q-factor of the resonator coil strongly depending on the conductivity, frequency, and thickness of conducting block. Two MR-WPT systems operating at 10.0 MHz and 20.0 MHz are implemented to study the effect of conducting medium on efficiency. The achieved results indicated that the 20.0 MHz system has higher efficiency at a conductivity smaller than 6.0 S/m. However, at the larger conductivity, the 10.0 MHz system is more efficient. The results provide a method to determine the optimal frequency of a WPT system operating in the conducting medium with various conductivities and thickness blocks. This method can be used to design MR-WPT systems in numerous situations, such as autonomous underwater vehicles and medical implants.
