It Costs How Much for College??!! Here’s Some Help…

When the seller accepts your offer, the closing process requires verification that the seller is the sole owner of the home’s title. This is called making sure you have a “clean title” and no one else has a legal claim to the home. The title company does all the necessary research and legwork to assure the title is clean and the owner who sold it is the sole owner. If problems arise with the title during or after the closing process, your title insurance offers protection for the buyer and the lender. So, what exactly does title insurance cover, how much does title insurance cost, and is it actually required? We’ll get into that below.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO