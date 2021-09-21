CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

It Costs How Much for College??!! Here’s Some Help…

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

When my kid was 10 months old, I walked into my neighborhood bank and asked to speak to my banker, “Roge.” No “r” on the end of that, just “Roge.” I asked “Roge” how much money I would need to save to send this pipsqueak to college in 17 years. “Roge” started banging away at his calculator. Eventually he looked up at me and said matter-of-factly: $250,000. I gasped. How could that be? The baby had said nothing of wanting to go to medical school or an Ivy, or really anything other than “blalalagalala”… because frankly he couldn’t talk. How could that need $250,000 for college? Then I believe I blacked out.

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

COLA to see biggest hike in 13 years due to Social Security increase

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), one of the nation’s biggest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy organizations, has amassed over a million signatures on a petition seeking support and attention from the Social Security sector for an emergency $1,400 stimulus check to combat extraordinary inflation. With the 5 percent inflation spike seen...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1

Social Security is running out: Here’s how much seniors will lose

How will seniors retire in the future? The trust fund that supports Social Security is expected to be exhausted by 2033. That’s one year sooner than a report from 2020, which forecasted the Social Security OASI Trust Fund to be emptied by 2034. Every year the Annual Social Security and...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Business Insider

What is a home appraisal, and how much will it cost you?

A home appraisal is a report that states how much a home is worth according to a licensed professional. The appraiser looks for any safety issues, as well as at the location and size of the home. An appraisal typically costs $312 to $419, according to HomeAdvisor. Read more of...
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

Penalty for the Unvaccinated?

While this year’s open-enrollment period won’t have a “yes or no” box to verify your vaccination status (like the “Are you a smoker?” question that’s typically asked), it could become a reality for the 2023 open-enrollment season. And some employers are already penalizing unvaccinated employees. In late August, Delta, one of the largest global airlines, announced that it will require unvaccinated employees to pay a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees that the surcharge was designed to address “the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
realtor.com

How Much Are Closing Costs? Plus: How to Avoid Closing Costs

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or have purchased property before, if you get a mortgage to buy a home, you’ll have to pay closing costs. These fees, paid to third parties to help facilitate the sale of a home, typically total 2% to 7% of the home’s purchase price. So on a $250,000 home, you can expect the amount to run anywhere from $5,000 to $17,500.
REAL ESTATE
Parents Magazine

Here's How to Make Your Own Free or Low-Cost Will

If your budget is tight, it is possible to create a will cost-effectively, but be sure you know what you're doing, so that the final document is valid—and thoroughly protects your family. Though more than a few experts discourage creating a document as important as a will on your own,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Clapton
KFOR

Evictions have resumed, but an Oklahoma agency still has millions of dollars left to help renters; Here’s how much money is still available

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although evictions have resumed in Oklahoma, there is still financial help available for Oklahomans who are having trouble paying their rent and utilities. Community Cares Partners has been hard at work all throughout the pandemic. The agency has assisted residents in all 77 Oklahoma counties, but...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Redfin

How Much Does Title Insurance Cost and Is It Required?

When the seller accepts your offer, the closing process requires verification that the seller is the sole owner of the home’s title. This is called making sure you have a “clean title” and no one else has a legal claim to the home. The title company does all the necessary research and legwork to assure the title is clean and the owner who sold it is the sole owner. If problems arise with the title during or after the closing process, your title insurance offers protection for the buyer and the lender. So, what exactly does title insurance cover, how much does title insurance cost, and is it actually required? We’ll get into that below.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Scholarships#Coa#Fafsa#Efc
News 8 WROC

See the best US private schools for 2022, according to Niche

Niche, a platform for "connecting students and families with colleges and schools," prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one third.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy