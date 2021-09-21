CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Aukus: French minister bemoans lack of trust in British alliance

By Daniel Boffey in Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWrz4_0c2umR1D00
‘We cannot pretend there is no problem’: Clément Beaune leaving the Élysée Palace in Paris earlier this month.

The British-French alliance lacks trust, France’s EU affairs minister has said, citing Downing Street’s approach to the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland and the secretly negotiated defence agreement with the US and Australia.

Clément Beaune, a close ally of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, said that while the two problematic issues should not be mixed, together they highlighted the flaw in the relationship.

“We need to rebuild confidence, we need to discuss together – we are not in this context at the moment,” Beaune said, before a meeting of EU affairs ministers and the Brexit commissioner, Maroš Šefčovič, in Brussels.

During a visit to New York for the United Nations general assembly, Boris Johnson had insisted on Monday night that the alliance with Paris remained strong and “absolutely vital”, adding: “Our love of France is ineradicable.”

But a British-French defence meeting due to take place this week has been cancelled by Paris in the fallout over the Aukus defence pact, and there has not been a bilateral leaders’ summit for three years, despite attempts by Downing Street to organise one.

Beaune admitted there was a need to rebuild confidence in the relationship. On Brexit, he said the UK was not implementing the deals it agreed on fishing rights for EU boats nor on checks on goods travelling into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

“They are not well implemented … they are not fully respected,” he said.

On last week’s surprise announcement of a defence agreement between the UK, Australia and the US, at an estimated cost to the French government of €56bn in a lost submarine contract with Canberra, Beaune lamented that it had been “hidden” from Paris by No 10.

“It is not a matter about the prime minister personally. I will not address comments about the prime minister himself. It is about a relationship between two governments two allies, two close partners, that will remain,” he said.

“But we see when we look at the Brexit agreements, that are not well implemented, that are not fully respected; we see it with the Aukus project, there were some hidden things. It’s not the best context to have trust between us but we will move on.”

Beaune doubled down on claims from Paris that the UK was the “fifth wheel” in the Aukus defence pact – and in a state of “vassalage” to the White House.

He said: “The key responsibility was on Australia, breaking the contracts, and in the US, probably putting pressure, and the UK has chosen after we offered a couple of times, including in the Brexit negotiations, repeatedly to have discussions on how we can organise our security or defence cooperation … it has been refused consistently by the UK.

“Whereas the UK has decided to go side by side with the US, I think, in a way which is, I said it clearly, kind of a junior partner … So far the UK has refused to engage on security … maybe it will change.”

Beaune insisted the French government had not overreacted to news of the defence cooperation agreement last week but that Paris was leading discussions in Brussels on how the development will affect trade talks with Australia.

“We cannot pretend there is no problem,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

France Just Won Something More Valuable than a Submarine Contract

The $66 billion submarine deal with Australia is lost, but France’s President Emmanuel Macron may have won something far more valuable from President Joe Biden. For several years now, Macron has pitched the idea that Europe needs to boost its military spending and capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. U.S. and NATO leaders have largely responded politely but dismissively to a concept they argue could subvert the 71-year old alliance. Europe? Defend itself? Says France? Okay. But did the United States just come around?
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Brexit Negotiations#France#Paris#Uk#French#British#Eu#United Nations#The White House
Fox News

AUKUS: Former French ambassador offers sarcastic response to Blinken tweet

Gérard Araud, the former French ambassador, joined leaders in Paris who expressed outrage over last week's nuclear submarine deal between the US, UK and Australia. France will lose a nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel submarines for Australia under the terms of the initiative, which will see the U.S. and Britain help Canberra construct nuclear-powered ones.
WORLD
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
houstonianonline.com

Greece buys three warships from France for 3 billion euros

Greece buys three new warships yet to be built from France. This was announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday during a press conference in Paris, Reuters news agency reported. The transaction value is approximately 3 billion euros. For France, the sale of the ships represents a small financial gain after a previously failed military deal with Australia.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europeans must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” as France opens talks with the United States to try to restore confidence after a submarine dispute led to a major diplomatic crisis.“Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Macron said Tuesday in a news conference in Paris the first time he had spoken about the new Indo-Pacific defense deal announced this month by the U.S., Australia and Britain.“When we are under pressure, ... showing that we also have power and the capacity to defend ourselves ... is simply making ourselves...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden-Johnson announcement: Leaders unveil nuclear AUKUS alliance to curb China

Boris Johnson has announced a new national security alliance with the leaders of the US and Australia in an attempt to counter China‘s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.The prime minister spoke alongside US president Joe Biden and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison to unveil the AUKUS partnership, which will see the three countries share expertise on issues such as cyber warfare and artificial intelligence.China was not mentioned in the live briefing but there was frequent reference to the changing situation in the region and it follows tensions between Beijing and Australia in recent months.The alliance will work “hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Johnson said.The joint announcement has also confirmed that the US will provide a nuclear-powered submarine to Australia, with Scott Morrison’s government abandoning a $90bn submarine deal with France.
WORLD
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
Birmingham Star

Malaysian Prime Minister fears new AUKUS security pact to t

Canberra [Australia], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The tripartite security partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS), under which Canberra plans to create a nuclear submarine fleet, could trigger a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. "AUKUS could potentially be...
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy