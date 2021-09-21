All About the Famiglia
Everybody was in the right aria when Opera Santa Barbara’s Marylove Thralls hosted a sunset soirée to launch an entertaining new book, La Mia Pazza Famiglia by Kay Lemke. The dynamic duo met when Lemke, who hails from a small community, San Fior di Sopra, north of Venice, volunteered to help the opera and the pair would take daily walks together on Hendry’s Beach, with Kay regaling Marylove with the quirky characters she grew up with and the provincial customs that were part of her early life before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota.www.montecitojournal.net
