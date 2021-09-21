All About the Famiglia

Atlanta-based rapper Mackgee shares his newest single, "Fun Times." Built on a smooth soulful but bouncy backdrop, Mackgee shares his thoughts on a blossoming relationship alongside vocalist Hues. His laidback flow and vivid lyricism show he is not a slouch with the pen, as even with the commercial aesthetic, one can tell he knows his stuff. Vocalist Hues also help pepper the track with a passionate melodic hook reminiscent of the mid-2000s R&B style and ties it all up neatly. Overall the record is a mid-tempo R&B/hiphop infused track with insightful lyrics and catchy melodies and it's a welcome addition to that evening cruise playlist.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO