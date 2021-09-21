CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Projection of key meteorological hazard factors in Xiongan new area of Hebei Province, China

By Dapeng Huang
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is of great importance to explore the future spatiotemporal dynamics of key meteorological hazard factors in Xiongan New Area, an area of great strategic significance under construction in China. Based on 6.25 km high-resolution downscaling projection data under RCP4.5 and RCP8.5 scenarios, Mann–Kendall trend and linear trend were analyzed, and then stationary generalized extreme value (GEV) and time-varying GEV methods were determined to calculate the extremes of four key meteorological hazard factors with return periods of 10, 20, 30, 50 and 100 years during the projection period 1991–2050. Results show that extremes of annual maximum daily precipitation and annual maximum amount of consecutive precipitation under two climate scenarios will not increase too much. Extremes of annual maximum temperature will increase by above 1.5 °C under RCP4.5 scenario in most grids and above 1.9 °C under RCP8.5 scenario. Extremes of annual longest consecutive high-temperature days will increase by above 0.9d under RCP4.5 scenario and above 1.6d under RCP8.5 scenario. On the whole, the hazard of flood disaster will hardly show any change up to 2050, but there will be relatively higher flood hazard in Xiongxian county and its adjacent region. All regions in Xiongan New Area will face high hazard of high-temperature disaster.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

China launches world’s first early morning meteorological monitoring satellite

Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. A new meteorological satellite, called Fengyun-3E (FY-3E), is crossing the early morning sky, observing and collecting data about the weather, climate and more. Launched by China on July 5, the satellite joined those operated by Europe and the United States orbiting the Earth’s poles. FY-3E is roughly the size of a pick-up truck and will cover the gap of coverage by existing satellites — approximately 20% of the globe.
CHINA
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

China sends help to Sichuan Province following earthquake

BEIJING, China: China is carrying out emergency procedures after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan Province in the country's southwest, killing at least three people and injuring tens of others, the Xinhua news agency reported. Xinhua added that Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the second-highest in China's four-tier...
ENVIRONMENT
coingeek.com

Hebei province joins block reward mining clampdown in China

Hebei province has become the latest region in China to crack down on digital currency block reward mining. The cyberspace administration in the northern Chinese province has started a special campaign targeting the miners, stating they go against China’s goal of becoming carbon neutral. China has continued to ramp up...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hebei Province#South China#Guangdong Province#Northeast China#Gev#Xiongan New Area1#Xiongxian
The Guardian

How bad is China’s energy crisis?

The situation is widespread. In recent days, factories in 20 of China’s 31 provinces have suffered a loss of power, forcing many to shut down production, at least for hours at a time. Millions of households in the north-east of the country have also lost power and found that they cannot use electricity to heat or light their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

China Pledges to Stop Financing New Coal Projects Abroad

When faced with climate accountability on a national level, many citizens fall back on the same argument: “But what about China?” It's a retort that will be familiar to anyone who has advocated for renewables or lower carbon policies. That response has just essentially been blown out of the water.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Hebei, CN
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Reuters

China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show

ZHUHAI, China, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China put on an extravagant display of once-secret high-end military technology at its largest air show this week, while broadcasting its growing ambitions in space exploration and for self-sufficiency in commercial aircraft. Pandemic-related travel restrictions meant Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai...
INDIA
hospitalitynet.org

Dusit International signs to manage new deluxe hotel in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province, China

Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a hotel management agreement with Chuxiong Rongda Real Estate Development Company Limited to operate dusitD2 Chuxiong, Yunnan, an upscale hotel in the heart of Chuxiong City, southwest China.
CHINA
natureworldnews.com

China Pledges New Coal-Fired Projects to Deal with Climate Change

China is under a lot of diplomatic pressure to stop funding coal projects in other countries because it might make it simpler for the country to stick to the Paris agreement on climate change, which aims to reducing carbon emissions. According to the United Nations Secretary - general, countries must...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

China’s ‘eCNY’ project in ‘sprint’ stage, trials underway in many provinces

Four Chinese cities – Guangzhou, Tianjin, Yiwu, and Fuzhou, are set to become part of China’s digital currency trial. As per reports, China’s eCNY, or digital yuan project was in the pilot stage, and had advanced to include more cities in the trial. The country has been eyeing a full-fledged rollout by the time the Beijing Winter Olympics commence.
CHINA
Nature.com

The Upper Triassic deposits of the west Bangong-Nujiang suture zone and their paleogeographic implications

The Bangong-Nujiang Suture Zone (BNSZ) of Tibet (Xizang) has been interpreted to represent a relic of the Bangong-Nujiang Ocean. However, the existence of this ocean during Triassic time remains a point of contention. A sedimentary succession spanning the Upper Permian through Triassic described from the central BNSZ suggests that the Lhasa and South Qiangtang terranes were contiguous thus negating the existence of a terrane-separating ocean during Triassic time. However, the apparent lack of Triassic deposits in the west BNSZ has called into question the existence of Triassic deposits in the central region of the BNSZ. Our biostratigraphic work in the Wuga Formation of the Gaize area has yielded abundant Norian conodonts thus confirming the existence of Upper Triassic deposits in the west BNSZ. The clastic deposits of the Wuga Formation are herein interpreted to be of Rhaetian age. Moreover, intercalated limestone and chert are termed the Dongnale Formation of Norian age. The Norian to Rhaetian succession can be correlated with strata of the central BNSZ as well as with deposits of the Lhasa Terrane and the South Qiangtang Terrane. Similar stratigraphies among these regions through the Late Triassic suggests a shared depositional setting and that the BNSZ was not an ocean in Norian and Rhaetian time.
WORLD
Nature.com

Experimental evolution supports the potential of neonicotinoid-pyrethroid combination for managing insecticide resistance in malaria vectors

The introduction of neonicotinoids for managing insecticide resistance in mosquitoes is of high interest as they interact with a biochemical target not previously used in public health. In this concern, Bayer developed a combination of the neonicotinoid clothianidin and the pyrethroid deltamethrin (brand name Fludora Fusion) as a new vector control tool. Although this combination proved to be efficient against pyrethroid-resistant mosquitoes, its ability to prevent the selection of pyrethroid and neonicotinoid resistance alleles was not investigated. In this context, the objective of this work was to study the dynamics and the molecular mechanisms of resistance of An. gambiae to the separated or combined components of this combination. A field-derived An. gambiae line carrying resistance alleles to multiple insecticides at low frequencies was used as a starting for 33 successive generations of controlled selection. Resistance levels to each insecticide and target site mutation frequencies were monitored throughout the selection process. Cross resistance to other public health insecticides were also investigated. RNA-seq was used to compare gene transcription variations and polymorphisms across all lines. This study confirmed the potential of this insecticide combination to impair the selection of resistance as compared to its two separated components. Deltamethrin selection led to the rapid enrichment of the kdr L1014F target-site mutation. Clothianidin selection led to the over-transcription of multiple cytochrome P450s including some showing high homology with those conferring neonicotinoid resistance in other insects. A strong selection signature associated with clothianidin selection was also observed on a P450 gene cluster previously associated with resistance. Within this cluster, the gene CYP6M1 showed the highest selection signature together with a transcription profile supporting a role in clothianidin resistance. Modelling the impact of point mutations selected by clothianidin on CYP6M1 protein structure showed that selection retained a protein variant with a modified active site potentially enhancing clothianidin metabolism. In the context of the recent deployment of neonicotinoids for mosquito control and their frequent usage in agriculture, the present study highlights the benefit of combining them with other insecticides for preventing the selection of resistance and sustaining vector control activities.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A new approach for location-specific seasonal outlooks of typhoon and super typhoon frequency across the Western North Pacific region

With an average of 26 tropical cyclones (TCs) per year, the western North Pacific (WNP) is the most active TC basin in the world. Considerable exposure lies in the coastal regions of the WNP, which extends from Japan in the north to the Philippines in the south, amplifying TC related impacts, including loss of life and damage to property, infrastructure and environment. This study presents a new location-specific typhoon (TY) and super typhoon (STY) outlook for the WNP basin and subregions, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Using multivariate Poisson regression and considering up to nine modes of ocean-atmospheric variability and teleconnection patterns that influence WNP TC behaviour, thousands of possible predictor model combinations are compared using an automated variable selection procedure. For each location, skillful TY and STY outlooks are generated up to 6 months before the start of the typhoon season, with rolling monthly updates enabling refinement of predicted TY and STY frequency. This unparalleled lead time allows end-users to make more informed decisions before and during the typhoon season.
ENVIRONMENT
power-technology.com

China limits power in at least 20 provinces amid energy crisis

China has extended power restrictions to at least 20 provinces and regions as it struggles to cope with the power shortage in its north-eastern region. The areas affected by the most recent restrictions together account for more than 66% of the country’s gross domestic product. The power cuts are reportedly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assemblies of five Prunus species and genome-wide association studies for key agronomic traits in peach

Prunus species include many important perennial fruit crops, such as peach, plum, apricot, and related wild species. Here, we report de novo genome assemblies for five species, including the cultivated species peach (Prunus persica), plum (Prunus salicina), and apricot (Prunus armeniaca), and the wild peach species Tibetan peach (Prunus mira) and Chinese wild peach (Prunus davidiana). The genomes ranged from 240 to 276 Mb in size, with contig N50 values of 2.27−8.30 Mb and 25,333−27,826 protein-coding gene models. As the phylogenetic tree shows, plum diverged from its common ancestor with peach, wild peach species, and apricot ~7 million years ago (MYA). We analyzed whole-genome resequencing data of 417 peach accessions, called 3,749,618 high-quality SNPs, 577,154 small indels, 31,800 deletions, duplications, and inversions, and 32,338 insertions, and performed a structural variant-based genome-wide association study (GWAS) of key agricultural traits. From our GWAS data, we identified a locus associated with a fruit shape corresponding to the OVATE transcription factor, where a large inversion event correlates with higher OVATE expression in flat-shaped accessions. Furthermore, a GWAS revealed a NAC transcription factor associated with fruit developmental timing that is linked to a tandem repeat variant and elevated NAC expression in early-ripening accessions. We also identified a locus encoding microRNA172d, where insertion of a transposable element into its promoter was found in double-flower accessions. Thus, our efforts have suggested roles for OVATE, a NAC transcription factor, and microRNA172d in fruit shape, fruit development period, and floral morphology, respectively, that can be connected to traits in other crops, thereby demonstrating the importance of parallel evolution in the diversification of several commercially important domesticated species. In general, these genomic resources will facilitate functional genomics, evolutionary research, and agronomic improvement of these five and other Prunus species. We believe that structural variant-based GWASs can also be used in other plants, animal species, and humans and be combined with deep sequencing GWASs to precisely identify candidate genes and genetic architecture components.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy