Grant for Equity & Excellency in Science Applications Open September 2021

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention all stargazing scientists and students, sharpen your galactic pencils to apply for the first equity grant in astrophysics to work with the Rubin Observatory’s LSST (Legacy Survey of Space and Time) Project newly constructed 8.4-meter Simonyi Survey 3-mirror telescope and 3-billion-pixel solid state detector digital camera. The camera records time-evolution 6-color images for both still and motion pictures of our galaxy, producing approximately 20 terabytes of data daily to be processed and stored.

IN THIS ARTICLE
