Fort DeSoto is Rocking! When f/18 Is Not Enough ...
Folks on the first DeSoto IPT enjoyed a second consecutive fantastic morning on Monday. We photographed five totally tame Roseate Spoonbills standing in still blue water until folks got tired of them. We had lots of good behavioral stuff including preening, wing stretching, and sky pointing among others. On the beach we had several Marbled Godwits, Western Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, a tame winter adult Red Knot, a crazy-dancing Greater Yellowlegs, and a young Fish Crow scavenging a mullet. At my favorite back-up location we created several thousand images of Snowy Egrets dip-feeding into huge schools of baitfish, some Brown Pelican flight shots, and lots of close-ups of ridiculously tame wading birds including the aforementioned Snowy Egrets (as below), and young Great Egrets and Great Blue Herons.www.birdsasart-blog.com
