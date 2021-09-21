CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical characteristics of magnetic foreign body misingestion in children

By Yu Kun Huang
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnetic foreign body misingestion (MFBM) is now occurring more frequently. It may cause remarkable mortality and morbidity in children. A retrospective analysis of the clinical data of children admitted to Xiamen Children’s Hospital between March 2017 and July 2020 due to accidental MFBM. A total of 14 children who had MFBM were collected, the proportion between urban and rural areas was 8:6, and the ratio of male to female was 6:1. The age ranged from 1.2 to 8.9 years (median 4.6 years). The number of magnetic foreign bodies ingested by mistake is 1 to 17 (average 6.5). Magnetic foreign objects are divided into magnets (3 cases) + magnetic beads (11 cases). About 40% (5/14) of this patient series showed no available misingestion history. Management includes: 4 cases of open surgery (including 1 case of laparoscopic transfer to operation), 3 cases of laparoscopic surgery, 2 cases of gastroscopy, 5 cases of conservative treatment of foreign bodies discharged through the anus. Of the 7 surgical cases, 6 cases presented with intestinal obstruction and intestinal perforation (at least 1 intestinal perforation and at most 5). Abdominal sonography has limitations in the detection of magnetic foreign bodies in the digestive tract. The proportion of laparoscopic surgery in the 7 surgical cases is nearly half. All surgical cases recovered smoothly after treatment. Our experience shows that MFBM is a big issue for the small children! The early symptoms of MFBM are often atypical especially among young children and MFBM may lead to severe adverse events. We proposed a management strategy for MFBM in children. We advise pediatricians/emergency physicians, parents/children’s guardians and society should raise the collaborated alertness of MFBM. Global awareness of risk prevention of magnetic material accidental ingestion cannot be overemphasized.

IN THIS ARTICLE

