Finding a New Artistic Outlet

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re hearing from a recent graduate of the Berklee College of Music, 23-year-old Jules Bartling. I’ll admit, it’s quite difficult for me to picture Jules as an adult. The last time we saw each other, we were probably nine and 12 years old, in the MUS auditorium, rehearsing for that season’s play — where we could always reliably be found after school. What hasn’t been surprising for me to learn, however, is that Jules has bloomed into a genuine artistic polymath. With a background in dance, theatre, and sketching, the 2013 Teen Star Santa Barbara Finalist now has her sights set on the Big Apple. But Jules’ plans were waylaid when she found herself in her hometown, weathering the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, she is going to tell us how she used her time in isolation to nurture a new artistic skill.

