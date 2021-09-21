A (Tough) Love Letter to Out-of-Towners

Lions and tigers and zebras, oh my! Yes, the Santa Barbara Zoo was back, wilder than ever for the XXXV Zoofari ball. This year’s theme was “Return to Basecamp” and all the safari clothes and animal prints came out of the closet. Rincon Events was back serving up a spread at “camp” along with sunset cocktails. Partygoers could bid on a variety of themed packages with funds going towards general operations of the Zoo, like medical examinations for the animals to education programs for the kids of our community as well as saving local endangered and threatened wildlife through the Zoo’s conservation efforts. A travel raffle is always held, this year to Belize and donated by Alaska Airlines and Robertson International Travel Consultants and won by Joe Weiland. There was a delicious sit-down dinner, very fancy for a “cookout” followed by dancing. I’ve never danced on a safari, but what the heck. The Zoofari Ball is a favorite event with more than 600 RSVP’s and it sold out a month before the event.

