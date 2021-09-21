CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Perfecting Polo Prowess

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accomplished polo player, Prince Harry has been honing his mallet skills “stick and balling” at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, I can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 37, who lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, at Riven Rock, just a short gallop from the Carpinteria equestrian facility, is following in the stirrup-steps of his older brother, Prince William, 39, who played a round-robin tournament on the hallowed Holden Field when he attended the club’s centennial celebrations 10 years ago with his new wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

