Prince Perfecting Polo Prowess

One805 has come roaring back from lockdown with a perfectly executed, sold-out event that was the perfect combination of class, emotion, and world-class entertainment. The One805 Live! event held this Saturday at the stunning Winn-Twining estate, featuring Danny Seraphine of Chicago and Robby Krieger of the Doors, was a knockout success. Strict COVID protocols at the outdoor venue provided partygoers with a safe environment to have a wonderful time. From start to finish, the mission of supporting first responders was achieved at every turn. The event sold out in three short weeks and premium sponsors made significant donations to ensure the success of the night and the cause. Outstanding food by Via Maestra 42, incredible music, a wonderful VIP experience, a rousing bagpipe introduction including “America the Beautiful,” and a short program focused on supporting first responders, made it a night to remember.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO