Prince Perfecting Polo Prowess
An accomplished polo player, Prince Harry has been honing his mallet skills “stick and balling” at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, I can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 37, who lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, at Riven Rock, just a short gallop from the Carpinteria equestrian facility, is following in the stirrup-steps of his older brother, Prince William, 39, who played a round-robin tournament on the hallowed Holden Field when he attended the club’s centennial celebrations 10 years ago with his new wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.www.montecitojournal.net
Comments / 0