Westmont Ranked Among the Nation’s Best

Recent college and university annual rankings continue to affirm Westmont as one of the top Christian liberal arts colleges in the nation. Payscale’s 2021 Best Universities and Colleges by Salary Potential shows that mid-career Westmont alumni, including those with a graduate degree, earn a median income of $127,700 after more than 10 years in the workforce. This places Westmont in the top 7% nationally among all four-year bachelor’s degree institutions with the highest ranking among all members of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU).