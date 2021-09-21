New Pixel 6 carrier ad further corroborates launch date rumor
This story was originally published on Sep 9, 2021 and last updated on Sep 21, 2021. Google posted a teaser of the Pixel 6 a couple of weeks ago after it dropped the fifth and possibly final Android 12 beta. In the 30-second video, Google gives a quick but clear look at the Pixel 6's design and the various colors it will be available in. It also highlights the new Material You theme coming in Android 12 and the revamped new widgets.www.androidpolice.com
