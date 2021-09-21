CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Pixel 6 carrier ad further corroborates launch date rumor

By Rajesh Pandey
Android Police
Android Police
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was originally published on Sep 9, 2021 and last updated on Sep 21, 2021. Google posted a teaser of the Pixel 6 a couple of weeks ago after it dropped the fifth and possibly final Android 12 beta. In the 30-second video, Google gives a quick but clear look at the Pixel 6's design and the various colors it will be available in. It also highlights the new Material You theme coming in Android 12 and the revamped new widgets.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You're an Android User, Don't Click on This Text Message

It may seem like the tech world is dominated by Apple, but Android actually controls 73 percent of the world's mobile market, making it the most used smartphone company globally. Though Android may be king size-wise, the cybersecurity experts at NordVPN say Androids are more susceptible to security flaws. While the company claims it has been working to button up security, hackers have found ways to bypass it—and now, experts say if you use an Android phone, you should be wary of a new text message scam related to COVID.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Smartphones#Rumor#Madebygoogle#Australian#Telstra
gsmarena.com

Google Pixel Fold tipped to launch later this year

It’s been long rumored that Google is eyeing to enter the foldable space with its own Pixel foldable phone. A fresh new leak from Senior Director at Display Supply Chain Consultants - David Naranjo reveals a supposed launch date in Q4 2021 for the Google Pixel Fold and suggests the device will use an LTPO OLED display.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Pixel 6 Pro could be the fastest charging Google phone to date

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has popped up in a Taiwanese regulatory listing. Labels in the listing show that Google is finally adopting faster charging on the phone. We don’t know if the standard Pixel 6 will also get the upgrade. All eyes are on the Google Pixel 6 duo...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Still A Chance The Google Pixel Fold Could Launch By End Of 2021

There have been rumors that Google could be working on a foldable Pixel handset. These rumors have been making their rounds for a while now, and some even believe that such a handset could launch this year. It’s a bit odd because Google hasn’t said anything, but they’ve already said plenty about the Pixel 6.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | The OPPO K9 Pro will launch within September 2021 as a new 64MP main-camera phone with a 120Hz display

OPPO is projected to launch a phone called the K9 Pro soon, with a rear panel possibly intended to remind one of a certain Xiaomi flagship. Now, its launch date may have been spoiled thanks to a new Chinese-market reservations page for this device. The new leak may confirm its name, design and some rear camera specs, so the OEM now does not have to.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Pixel 6 Launch Date May be October 19

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Thanks to an ad that was served to a Facebook user, it’s looking like a mid-October release for the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Surprising? Not at all, as that timeframe aligns with pretty much all non-Pixel A series device launches since the beginning.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

The Google Pixel 6 has been spotted at the FCC ahead of fall launch

A device purported to be the Pixel 6 was spotted in FCC documents. The documents reveal connectivity options for the device, including Wi-Fi 6E and mmWave 5G. Wireless power transfer and UWB support are also listed in the filings. The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have likely been spotted...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G’s new launch date for India confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy M52 teasers that appeared on Amazon India revealed that it will be announced on Sept. 19. However, the launch date poster was taken down soon, probably because most companies do not unveil their new devices on weekends. Yesterday, the retailer giant released a new poster to confirm that the Galaxy M52 5G will be unveiled on Sept. 28.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

A Google Pixel Fold launch alongside Pixel 6 now looks even more likely

The year 2021 has shaped up to be a monumental one for foldable phones. Not only because of the technological push revolving around them but also because pricing has dropped, making foldables more accessible. Companies like. Samsung and. Motorola are probably the first ones that come to mind when we...
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

A new Pixel foldable prototype is reportedly codenamed 'Jumbojack'

We've been hearing that Google is working on a folding phone for over two years now, and we're starting to see some evidence that it might just make it to a real device. Earlier today a leak indicated that an upcoming "bump" version of Android has code made specifically for foldables. Just a few hours later there's leaked news of a codename for a new Pixel device: "Jumbojack." That's different from the previously-leaked Google foldable, "Passport."
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Twitter says new videos will be less pixelated

Twitter’s poor video quality has been a long-running frustration for users on the platform, but on Friday, the company shared some potentially promising news: videos uploaded to the service will now “appear less pixelated for a better watching experience,” Twitter said in a tweet from its support account. Twitter removed...
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Google Pixel Watch: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

We don't know a lot about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, but the bits we do know point to a clean, modern design, with lots of pictures to prove it. Look for this smartwatch, codenamed Rohan and expected to monitor your health and fitness, to arrive later this year. When...
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video, photos leaked ahead of launch

The arrival of the Google Pixel 6 Pro may be happening really soon. We have seen a number of renders and photos plus details that have surfaced but we can expect more will be released. The latest leak is a hands-on video of the Google Pixel 6 Pro that tells us a number of things. The camera module will definitely be different compared to previous models. This could just be a prototype or test device but it’s most likely the final design.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Pixelbook 2 to Feature Same Custom Tensor Chip as Google’s Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro – Rumored to Arrive in Five Finishes

A while back, it was reported that Google was working to bring in-house silicon that will power Chromebooks and tablets, but the company’s plan would reach completion by 2023. However, the company might be using its Tensor chip in the upcoming Pixelbook 2, according to a tipster, who has also shared some renders and additional information regarding the product.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy