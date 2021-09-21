Author Correction: Acute thiamethoxam toxicity in honeybees is not enhanced by common fungicide and herbicide and lacks stress-induced changes in mRNA splicing
The original Article has been corrected. Present address: MRC Centre for Molecular Bacteriology and Infection, and Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, Ground Floor, Flowers Building, South Kensington Campus, London, SW7 2AZ, UK. These authors contributed equally: Pâmela Decio and Pinar Ustaoglu. Universidade Estadual Paulista (UNESP), Instituto de Biociências,...www.nature.com
Comments / 0