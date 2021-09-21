CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Acute thiamethoxam toxicity in honeybees is not enhanced by common fungicide and herbicide and lacks stress-induced changes in mRNA splicing

By Pâmela Decio ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1730-3097
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Article has been corrected. Present address: MRC Centre for Molecular Bacteriology and Infection, and Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, Ground Floor, Flowers Building, South Kensington Campus, London, SW7 2AZ, UK. These authors contributed equally: Pâmela Decio and Pinar Ustaoglu. Universidade Estadual Paulista (UNESP), Instituto de Biociências,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Interferon-armed RBD dimer enhances the immunogenicity of RBD for sterilizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2

We apologize for some errors that we just found in the paper1 published on 15 July, 2021 on the citations of a few references from 26-50 which have been shifted for one number due to additional citation during the final editing. That means refs 25,26 should be refs 25–27 at first paragraph of result section and the number of error was corrected at 50. The original and correct citations are listed in the table below. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.
SCIENCE
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungicide#Mrna#Thiamethoxam#Mrc Centre#Imperial College London#Ground Floor#Unesp#University Of Birmingham#B15 2tt#Toulouse University#Cnrs#Ups#University Of Nottingham#The Creative Commons
Nature.com

Author Correction: mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases: principles, delivery and clinical translation

The chemical structure of the 5´ cap of in vitro–transcribed mRNA in Figure 1a has been revised to show the correct stereoisomer of 7-methylguanosine. Department of Chemical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA. Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Department of Biomedical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of an algorithm for assessing fall risk in a Japanese inpatient population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97483-1, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 1 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Medical Information Sciences and Administration Planning, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University Hospital, Kumamoto University, 1‑1‑1 Honjo, Kumamoto 860‑8556, Japan’....
ASIA
Nature.com

Author Correction: The carbon components in indoor and outdoor PM in winter of Tianjin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97530-x, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “This study was supported by National Natural Science Foundation of China (21777076)." The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. The State Environment Protection...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
Nature.com

Author Correction: The mitochondrial genome encodes abundant small noncoding RNAs

It has been brought to our attention that our paper1 published in Cell Research in 2013 contains duplicated panels in Fig. 3A (H-X1_30-51 and mmu-let-7d). By examining the lab records, we found that the gel image of H-X1_30-51 appeared to be used as a place holder for mmu-let-7d (the loading control) when the original figure was first assembled. Unfortunately, it was never replaced by the real mmu-let-7d gel image. We repeated the PCR assays and added the mmu-let-7d gel image to the corrected Fig. 3A. This correction does not affect the major findings and conclusions of this work. We apologize for this oversight.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Has the Pandemic Changed Management of Acute Appendicitis?

A new study suggests that the use of cross-sectional imaging and conservative management in confirmed cases of acute appendicitis in the UK may have increased in the COVID-19 era. Furthermore, greater reliance on imaging may have resulted in fewer negative appendectomies. Acute appendicitis is of the most common medical emergencies,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
upenn.edu

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines induce T-cell responses in multiple sclerosis patients

New research shows that Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients undergoing anti-CD20 (aCD20) treatment—which depletes the B cells that contribute to the MS attacks—are able to mount robust T-cell responses to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, despite having a muted antibody response to the vaccines. Because B cells are responsible for antibody production,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

IIIG9 inhibition in adult ependymal cells changes adherens junctions structure and induces cellular detachment

Ependymal cells have multiple apical cilia that line the ventricular surfaces and the central canal of spinal cord. In cancer, the loss of ependymal cell polarity promotes the formation of different types of tumors, such as supratentorial anaplastic ependymomas, which are highly aggressive in children. IIIG9 (PPP1R32) is a protein restricted to adult ependymal cells located in cilia and in the apical cytoplasm and has unknown function. In this work, we studied the expression and localization of IIIG9 in the adherens junctions (cadherin/β-catenin-positive junctions) of adult brain ependymal cells using confocal and transmission electron microscopy. Through in vivo loss-of-function studies, ependymal denudation (single-dose injection experiments of inhibitory adenovirus) was observed, inducing the formation of ependymal cells with a “balloon-like” morphology. These cells had reduced cadherin expression (and/or delocalization) and cleavage of the cell death marker caspase-3, with “cilia rigidity” morphology (probably vibrational beating activity) and ventriculomegaly occurring prior to these events. Finally, after performing continuous infusions of adenovirus for 14 days, we observed total cell denudation and reactive parenchymal astrogliosis. Our data confirmed that IIIG9 is essential for the maintenance of adherens junctions of polarized ependymal cells. Eventually, altered levels of this protein in ependymal cell differentiation may increase ventricular pathologies, such as hydrocephalus or neoplastic transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lack of gamma delta T cells ameliorates inflammatory response after acute intestinal ischemia reperfusion in mice

T-cells have been demonstrated to modulate ischemia–reperfusion injury (IRI) in the kidney, lung, liver, and intestine. Whereas most T-cell subpopulations contribute primarily to the antigen-specific effector and memory phases of immunity, γδ-T-cells combine adaptive features with rapid, innate-like responses that can place them in the initiation phase of immune reactions. Therefore, we aimed to clarify the role of γδ-T-cells in intestinal IRI. Adult wild-type (WT) and γδ-T-cell-deficient mice were subjected to acute intestinal IRI. Gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines and influx of leukocyte subpopulations in the gut were assessed by qPCR and flow cytometry. Serum transaminases were measured as an indicator of distant organ IRI. Intestinal IRI led to increased influx of neutrophils, pro-inflammatory cytokine expression and LDH/ALT/AST elevation. Selective deficiency of γδ-T-cells significantly decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and neutrophil infiltration in the gut following IRI compared to controls. Furthermore, γδ-T-cell deficiency resulted in decreased LDH and transaminases levels in sera, indicating amelioration of distant organ injury. Increasing evidence demonstrates a key role of T-cell subpopulations in IRI. We demonstrate that γδ-T-cell deficiency ameliorated pro-inflammatory cytokine production, neutrophil recruitment and distant organ injury. Thus, γδ-T-cells may be considered as mediators contributing to the inflammatory response in the acute phase of intestinal IRI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering self-organized criticality in living cells

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24695-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. AEI-PID2019-111680GB-I00/AEI/10.13039/501100011033. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. ICREA-Complex Systems Lab, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. Blai...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: DOME: recommendations for supervised machine learning validation in biology

In the version of this Comment initially published, an error appeared in the “Specificity” equation displayed in the middle-right panel of Fig. 2. Originally reading “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}} + {{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}\)”, the equation has been corrected to read: “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}} + {{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}\)”. The error has been corrected in the online version of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Listeners’ perceptions of the certainty and honesty of a speaker are associated with a common prosodic signature

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20649-4, published online 8 February 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article contained errors in Supplementary Figures 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 and an error in the figure legend of Supplementary Figure 8. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of the Supplementary Information; the original incorrect version of the Supplementary Information file can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
GOOGLE
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy