CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Valdez, González, Maldonado send Astros past Angels 10-0

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 10 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros moved closer to the AL West title with a 10-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Framber Valdez pitched seven innings of six-hit ball and Marwin González launched a grand slam in Houston’s fifth win in six games. Martin Maldonado hit a three-run homer in the eighth and Carlos Correa had an early RBI single among his four hits. Houston moved seven games ahead of second-place Oakland, which lost to Seattle. The Astros’ magic number dropped to six. Jaime Barría gave up 10 hits as the Angels lost their fourth straight.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

Shohei Ohtani hits 45th home run of season, but Angels lose to Astros, 10-5

The Houston Astros hit four home runs in a victory over the Los Angeles Angels, 10-5. Shohei Ohtani added his 45th home run of the season in the loss. RJ Young takes a look at who paid to lose in Week 3, including the UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, and Pitt Panthers on this week’s edition of ‘Put the Money in the Bag.’ ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
thedallasnews.net

Astros LHP Framber Valdez (cut) scratched from start

Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez was scratched from his start Thursday night against the Texas Rangers with a cut on the index finger of his pitching hand. Astros rookie RHP Luis Garcia will make the start instead in the series finale in Texas. He opposes Rangers rookie hurler Glenn Otto. The Astros have won two of the first three games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marwin González
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jaime Barría
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Homer
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Framber Valdez, day-to-day with cut finger, throws on field

One day after he was scratched from his scheduled start, Astros starter Framber Valdez threw on the field before Friday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks. Valdez cut his left index finger on the outfield wall while shagging fly balls before Wednesday’s game against the Rangers. The Astros determined he could not pitch Thursday and started Luis Garcia in his place.
MLB
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado starting on Saturday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Maldonado is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order against Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project Maldonado for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Framber Valdez scratched from start with cut on hand

ARLINGTON — Framber Valdez cut his left index finger while shagging fly balls prior to Wednesday’s game against the Rangers, scratching him from his scheduled start on Thursday and throwing the Astros’ starting rotation into a temporary state of disarray. Valdez sustained the cut during batting practice after bracing himself...
MLB
sacramentosun.com

Astros use 4 HRs to pound Angels, 10-5

The Houston Astros got home runs from Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Aledmys Diaz and Martin Maldonado in a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The win increased the Astros' lead in the American League West to eight games over both Oakland and Seattle, and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Ap Sports#The Houston Astros
expressnews.com

On deck: Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Pitchers: Monday, LHP Framber Valdez (10-5, 3.26) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (2-3, 4.93); Tuesday, RHP Jose Urquidy (7-3, 3.38) vs. LHP Packy Naughton (0-2, 4.32); Wednesday, RHP Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.37) vs. RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 2.25); Thursday, Lance McCullers Jr. (12-4, 3.11) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.59). Astros...
MLB
ESPN

Ohtani hits 45th HR while surging Astros rout Angels 10-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Shohei Ohtani's latest majestic homer wasn't nearly enough to turn back the Houston Astros as they steamroll toward another AL West title. Ohtani hit his 45th homer in the eighth inning, but Aledmys Díaz and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back homers and drove in three runs apiece while leading the Astros to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Walkoff hit by pitch sends Astros past Diamondbacks

Baseball’s worst team came to town with the Astros’ starting rotation in disarray. A right-handed relief pitcher started on the mound against a Diamondbacks lineup with six left-handed batters. Given the circumstances, Brandon Bielak’s departure two outs into the third inning was not wholly unexpected. The Astros had saved left-handed...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cw39.com

Surging Houston Astros rout Angels 10-5

ANAHIEM, California (AP) Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Martin Maldonado added a solo shot in another blowout victory at the Big A for the Astros, who routed the Angels 10-0 on Monday. Houston built a 10-1 lead in the sixth inning of the rematch before coasting to its 12th win in 17 meetings with Los Angeles this season.
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros obliterate Angels in series opener

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Chaos loomed with the bases loaded and a game in the balance. Framber Valdez is in better charge of his emotions, but still battles his self-control in spurts. In the seventh inning of a shutout, the southpaw seemed bothered by home-plate umpire Nestor Ceja’s strike zone. Valdez’s connection with catcher Martin Maldonado disappeared.
MLB
FanSided

Astros can clinch against an old friend on Thursday with Mariners off

A blowout loss once again left the Houston Astros‘ with a magic number of one, after their Wednesday contest. This number remained the same as the second place Seattle Mariners eliminated the Oakland A’s from postseason contention hours later. The Mariners now sit 3.5 games behind the Astros in the...
MLB
KXAN

Astros clinch AL West with 3-2 win over Tampa Bay

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve got straight to the point when asked what Carlos Correa means to the Houston Astros after his mighty swing launched them into the playoffs Thursday night. “We are where we are because of him,” the star second baseman said. Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and […]
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Martín Maldonado exits early in Astros' loss to Rays with shoulder soreness

Astros catcher Martín Maldonado left Wednesday’s 7-0 loss against the Rays after five innings with left shoulder soreness sustained on a fabulous diving catch. With two outs in the fourth, Maldonado snared Brett Phillips’ popped up bunt in foul territory, laying out for a full extension grab that sent a crowd of 28,321 into a frenzy. He appeared uncomfortable leaving the field, but re-emerged to play defense in the fifth.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy