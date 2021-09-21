CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album review: Angels & Airwaves – LIFEFORMS

By Words: Jake Richardson
Kerrang
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘We’re not alone and the government knows it,’ sings Tom DeLonge on Losing My Mind. A wry nod to his pivotal role in the release of classified Pentagon videos depicting UFOs, Tom’s words also speak to LIFEFORMS’ typically wide-eyed, sci-fi take on alt.rock, the likes of which Angels & Airwaves have been producing for years. The perfect musical companion to an evening spent looking at the starry night’s sky, LIFEFORMS contains some of the band’s best work, with Tom in particular sounding invigorated and on fine form.

