CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Jaguar-Driving Professor Allegedly Yelled N-Word, Spat at Black Woman and 7-Year-Old Daughter

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Jaguar-driving Chicago college professor has been accused of having a racist meltdown that saw him scream the N-word and spit at a Black woman and her 7-year-old daughter. Prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office allege that, earlier this month, Alberto Friedmann began honking and shouting at the woman from his Jag in a Jewel-Osco supermarket parking lot. Prosecutors allege Friedmann yelled racial slurs at the woman and her daughter, ordered her to move her car, then got out of his vehicle. He then allegedly spat on the woman’s face and told her that he doesn’t like Black people. Then, prosecutors allege the woman got out of her car to write down Friedmann’s plate number, but he accelerated. He allegedly nearly hit her and struck the driver-side front door of her car. Prosecutors say Friedmann admitted to spitting at the woman and hitting her car. He has been charged with aggravated assault and a hate crime. A LinkedIn profile for Friedmann states that he is a professor at the National University of Health Sciences in Terre Haute, Indiana.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Walks Into Police Station, Confesses to 2011 Murder

A man walked into the Manatee County sheriff’s office in Florida this week and confessed to a decade-old crime, deputies say. Benjamin Moulton told homicide detectives in a meeting on Wednesday that in 2011 he had strangled 29-year-old Nicole Scott in a fit of rage, but that he’d since “found Jehovah.” He’d chosen to come forward now, he said, because he “couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.” Moulton, now 43, was among the persons of interest interviewed after Scott’s body was discovered in December 2011. He denied involvement at the time, and investigators couldn’t find enough evidence to link him to the crime. On Thursday, according to local media, Moulton provided authorities with details about the case that were never released to the public. He has been charged with first-degree murder.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

22-Year-Old Gets Life for SoCal Synagogue Shooting on Passover

A 22-year-old was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for carrying out a shooting in a Southern California synagogue on Passover in 2019 that left one dead and three wounded. Among the victims were an 8-year-old girl and the synagogue’s rabbi. Victims and their families will have the opportunity to make victim impact statements to John Earnest at a separate hearing. The San Diego Superior Court judge afforded Earnest no similar privilege, denying the killer’s request to make a statement: “I’m not going to let him use this as a platform to add to his celebrity.” Earnest had told a 911 dispatcher just after the shooting, “I’m defending our nation against the Jewish people, who are trying to destroy all white people.” He faces another potential life sentence in a federal trial in December.
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Slowly Unravel Mystery of How a California Family Died While Hiking

Authorities remain stumped as to what killed Ellen Chung, her husband Jonathan Gerrish, their 1-year-old daughter, and their dog during a hike in Mariposa County, California—but they’re slowly ruling out potential causes of death. After weeks of toxicology tests, some of which are still pending, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that the family did not die by “gun or other types of weapons, lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol, or suicide.” However, toxic algae and heat—it was between 107 and 109 degrees that day—are two possibilities authorities have not yet ruled out. “As we navigate through this investigation with the family, we will later share our findings with the public,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Huge Hack Outs NYPD Officers Moonlighting as ‘Oath Keeper’ Militiamen

Several public servants and cops in New York are listed as members of the violent, far-right Oath Keepers militia group, according to a hack of membership data analyzed by WNYC and Gothamist. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said an investigation had been launched to determine the accuracy of the leaked information and assess whether any city officials are involved in the anti-government group. Eighteen people affiliated with the Oath Keepers were involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The leaked names, emails, and membership data do not confirm if those listed are active members, but there were dozens of names matching current and former police, court, and prisons officers. “The Oath Keepers are a vile, extremist anti-government organization,” said Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for the mayor. “An immediate internal investigation has been launched.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
TheDailyBeast

Serial ATM Bomber Accidentally Blows Himself Up Making Video Tutorial, Authorities Say

A criminal gang’s effort to make video tutorials on bombing ATMs has really blown up in their faces after two of its members had an explosive accident while filming a trial attack. Europol officials said Thursday that one suspect was killed and an accomplice badly injured at an illegal “training center” in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old accomplice was taken into custody shortly after the failed detonation, which happened in September 2020. His arrest was one of nine made over the course of an international 18-month operation. The agency said that the investigation had linked the gang to at least 15 cash machine bombings in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Baby Dies After Hospital Hit by Ransomware Attack: Suit

An Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against a medical center where she says staff caused her baby’s death by making mistakes amid a ransomware attack. If Teiranni Kidd, the plaintiff, wins in court, it will be the first confirmed case of a death due to a ransomware hack. Her filing states that by the time she came to Springhill Medical Center in July 2019, the hospital had been under attack for eight days, though she did not know it at the time. The devices that monitor fetal heartbeats had been affected, which would have otherwise warned staff that Kidd’s daughter was going to be born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. The baby girl died nine months later.
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Body of Missing Indiana 14-Year-Old and His German Shepherd Found

The body of a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Indiana last week has been found, according to local authorities. Jacob McCarty disappeared while on a mid-morning walk with the family German Shepherd, Isabella, near his home in Corydon, according to his father. He may have been sporting red Nike sneakers at the time he left, and the dog may have worn a turquoise harness. The canine’s corpse was found along with McCarty’s around noon on Tuesday. The Harrison County sheriff said that security camera footage from a local business owner showed McCarty and directed authorities to his remains in a wooded area close to the Interstate 64 highway. A cause of death has not been released, but the sheriff’s office said investigators do not believe the death was the result of foul play.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Georgia Boy Loses Both Parents to COVID in a Month

A first-grade teacher in Georgia has died of COVID-19 just a few weeks after her husband succumbed to the virus, leaving the couple’s 12-year-old son without parents, according to local reports. Heidi Hammond’s colleagues at Chatsworth Elementary School told local media outlets she had been battling the virus for several weeks. “Yesterday it was like I felt that finality of it. This is it. She’s not coming back,” a co-worker identified as Angie Green told WRCB-TV on Tuesday, a day after the funeral. Heidi’s husband, Sean Hammond, died on Aug. 30 after falling ill with COVID. He was reportedly meant to be one of his sixth-grade son’s football coaches this season.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy