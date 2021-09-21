Jaguar-Driving Professor Allegedly Yelled N-Word, Spat at Black Woman and 7-Year-Old Daughter

A Jaguar-driving Chicago college professor has been accused of having a racist meltdown that saw him scream the N-word and spit at a Black woman and her 7-year-old daughter. Prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office allege that, earlier this month, Alberto Friedmann began honking and shouting at the woman from his Jag in a Jewel-Osco supermarket parking lot. Prosecutors allege Friedmann yelled racial slurs at the woman and her daughter, ordered her to move her car, then got out of his vehicle. He then allegedly spat on the woman’s face and told her that he doesn’t like Black people. Then, prosecutors allege the woman got out of her car to write down Friedmann’s plate number, but he accelerated. He allegedly nearly hit her and struck the driver-side front door of her car. Prosecutors say Friedmann admitted to spitting at the woman and hitting her car. He has been charged with aggravated assault and a hate crime. A LinkedIn profile for Friedmann states that he is a professor at the National University of Health Sciences in Terre Haute, Indiana.