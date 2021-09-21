CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infographic: China Leads The 6G Charge

By Martin Armstrong
International Business Times
 9 days ago

While the world is still very much in the transition phase with 5G, research is already well underway for the next iteration of the technology standard for mobile broadband networks - 6G. According to a whitepaper by Samsung it takes an average of ten years for a new standard to become ready for commercialization, with 5G taking eight years. The tech giant suggested a potential rollout date of 2028-2030 for 6G, highlighting the urgent need for progress to be made.

Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA
gizmochina.com

China accounts for 40% of 6G patent applications with most of them being filed by Huawei, survey reveals

China is already working on the next generation of communication networks known as 6G that is expected to roll out commercially by the end of this decade. Research conducted by Nikkei Asia and Tokyo-based research company Cyber Creative Institute shows that China topped the list with 40.3% of 6G patent filings, closely followed by the U.S. with 35.2%. Japan ranked third with 9.9%, followed by Europe with 8.9% and South Korea with 4.2%.
TECHNOLOGY
nextplatform.com

Where China’s Long Road To Datacenter Compute Independence Leads

While we are big fans of laissez faire capitalism like that of the United States and sometimes Europe — right up to the point where monopolies naturally form and therefore competition essentially stops, and thus monopolists need to be regulated in some fashion to promote the common good as well as their own profits — we also see the benefits that accrue from a command economy like that which China has built over the past four decades.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Infographic: China's crackdown clouds independent refiners' future

The pain for Shandong-based independent refiners is set to mount as they face the toughest crackdown by Beijing since the sector was liberalized and given access to imported crude in 2015. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The sector has been the main contributor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Light Reading

6G becoming too politicized, warns Huawei's Xu

6G is in danger of becoming politicized and over-hyped, Huawei's Eric Xu has warned. The heavy focus on 5G by governments around the world had politicized the technology and meant the wireless industry today "is not in a very favorable environment as we work towards 6G," Xu, Huawei's current rotating chairman, said Friday. Now is the time when scientists should be doing fundamental work defining 6G and 6G scenarios, Xu told a press conference.
CELL PHONES
kiwaradio.com

Soybean sales lead charge is weekly USDA report

IARN — Soybean exports were the leading commodity on the U.S. Export Sales Report released Thursday morning. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says new crop soybean sales came in at over a million metric tons, while corn sales were bearish and well below the range of estimates. “We did have...
AGRICULTURE
mobileworldlive.com

Huawei head cautions on 6G hype

LIVE FROM HUAWEI CONNECT 2021: Huawei rotating chairman Eric Xu (pictured, second from left) advised against focusing on 6G targets in the early stages of its development, to ensure it is not dismissed as yet another overhyped technology. Xu explained there is a risk of repeating past mistakes in terms...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Pursuit of better batteries underpins China’s lead in energy research

Safe and efficient storage for renewable energy is key to meeting sustainability targets. You have full access to this article via your institution. With global energy consumption projected to rise by nearly 50% between 2018 and 2050, expanding access to energy, without intensifying the negative effects on the planet, is at the heart of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 (Affordable and clean energy).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear, Otto Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh, China

The facilities, called digi-hubs, will provide upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both countries. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY

