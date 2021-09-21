Here's Why Apple's iPhone 13 Should Be A Resounding Success
Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 13 has arrived, and the initial reactions to the smartphone giant's latest and greatest device don't appear all that optimistic. Apple added the usual suite of upgrades to its latest iPhone models, packing in a better screen, faster processor, superior camera system, and bigger battery, among others. But the absence of any "pathbreaking" features has given birth to several memes on the internet, with some expressing disappointment at the lack of any substantial innovation.www.ibtimes.com
