Ackroo, a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Hart, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Paul joins Ackroo with over 20 years of CFO experience in both public and private companies across technology, payments, and health and wellness. He has helped small and medium sized public companies on the TSX, CSE and Nasdaq grow both through organic and M&A strategies. Stepping down from the role is Derek Schaaf who has been CFO of Ackroo since 2016 and has relocated to the United States to be with family and to pursue his next opportunity.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO