Albany, NY

Commentary: From a focus on kindness, a dream year blossomed in the classroom

By Alice Chiappinelli O’Neill
Times Union
 9 days ago

As more than three million New York students return to the classroom, many of them, and their teachers, are understandably once again fraught with anxiety and uncertainty ahead of yet another year of COVID-19 restrictions. As a longtime educator, I shared these fears last fall, before I was empowered by my principal to make it my “dream year.”

Related
nbc25news.com

First-year teacher talks navigating through the pandemic inside the classroom

MOUNT MORRIS TWP., Mich. --- As Mid-Michigan NOW reported during our Back-to-School special, the Great Lakes State has been facing a teacher shortage for 15 year. The problem has only grown during the pandemic due to retirements. However, there are first-year teacher like, Cheyenne Fykes, who is looking to make...
FLINT, MI
marketplace.org

The “organizational nightmare” of managing a classroom this year

Across the country, different school districts have taken radically different approaches to reopening in the 2021 school year. The Logan-Hocking school district in southeastern Ohio, which kept schools open most of last year, began this school year without an indoor mask requirement for vaccinated students. About one month in, 150 students and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 1,000 had been quarantined.
EDUCATION
ravallirepublic.com

From classroom to farm: connecting education with action

A herd of 40 teenage turkeys rushed at Laura Jacobsen immediately after she opened the door of their enclosure. It was raining softly on the Homestead Organics farm outside of Hamilton, and the birds had been locked up so they didn’t get wet and muddy. “Oh hi guys. Hi,” Jacobsen,...
HAMILTON, MT
Times Union

Planet Classroom Shares Lessons from International Youth Creators on How to Thrive

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. COVID-19 amplified a mental health crisis. The new Planet Classroom podcast is focused on creating a world where young people can thrive by showcasing young artists whose work is creating positive change. Orb, Planet Classroom’s virtual host, introduces moving stories from the inspiring creators of 5 films now screening on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel. We hear from musicians, filmmakers, and survivors about how they discovered what it means to thrive. Whether it be remembering the special moments, finding joy in unexpected ways, or learning a new skill, their stories illustrate some of the ways we can all thrive. “I truly believe that storytelling and making films can be incredibly healing,” says 18 year-old youth filmmaker, Catherine McCord, who took control of the narrative and turned a negative life experience into art. “I love the Ernest Hemingway quote, “write hard and clear about what hurts”.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Japanese#Price Chopper
Times Union

Supplemental learning can help mitigate the Covid-19 learning gap

(BPT) - After many schools were forced to close their doors last year, the new normal of the virtual classroom introduced the “COVID learning gap.” As K-12 students enter another unpredictable school year, 90% of teachers agree that learning gaps were more noticeable last year due to the interruptions of the pandemic, with many (77%) feeling an extra burden to bridge the learning gap that students experienced due to COVID-19 but don’t feel like they have the resources they need to do so.
EDUCATION
northernstar.info

DREAM Action NIU celebrates 12-year anniversary

DeKALB — DREAM Action NIU celebrated its 12-year anniversary on Wednesday at the Campus Life Building and commemorated its progress as an organization. The organization celebrated with cake and reminisced about their own experiences with the club. Speakers stood at a podium while members sat and listened. DREAM action also recorded the celebration so those unable to attend could speak and listen with the group.
DEKALB, IL
krcu.org

Climate Change: The View from The Classroom

Public schools serve nearly one in six Americans. What role can they play in making the country greener and cleaner?. A new commission concludes the role of schools in the U.S. has yet to be clearly defined. The K12 Climate Commission from the Aspen Institute seeks to make amends. Its...
ENVIRONMENT
