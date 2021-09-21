Commentary: From a focus on kindness, a dream year blossomed in the classroom

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. COVID-19 amplified a mental health crisis. The new Planet Classroom podcast is focused on creating a world where young people can thrive by showcasing young artists whose work is creating positive change. Orb, Planet Classroom’s virtual host, introduces moving stories from the inspiring creators of 5 films now screening on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel. We hear from musicians, filmmakers, and survivors about how they discovered what it means to thrive. Whether it be remembering the special moments, finding joy in unexpected ways, or learning a new skill, their stories illustrate some of the ways we can all thrive. “I truly believe that storytelling and making films can be incredibly healing,” says 18 year-old youth filmmaker, Catherine McCord, who took control of the narrative and turned a negative life experience into art. “I love the Ernest Hemingway quote, “write hard and clear about what hurts”.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO