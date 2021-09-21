CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

HEALTH CALENDAR

The Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerstone Hospice offers support groups via Zoom to help community members who may be struggling in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. Participants must be age 18 or older, unless otherwise specified. The support groups are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions. www.CornerstoneHospice.org.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
City
Auburndale, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Support Group#Cdc#Hardee#Cornerstonehospice Org#Lake Ashton Health#Fitness Center#Forsythe Hospice House#Lakeland Hospice House#Polk#Highlands#Grupo De Apoyo En#Adultos#Que#Lakeland Regional Health#Zoom#Lrh#Baby Care

Comments / 0

Community Policy