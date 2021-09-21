HEALTH CALENDAR

Cornerstone Hospice offers support groups via Zoom to help community members who may be struggling in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. Participants must be age 18 or older, unless otherwise specified. The support groups are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions. www.CornerstoneHospice.org.