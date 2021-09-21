Owen County homicide suspect arrested at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — A person wanted in connection to a homicide in Owen County was arrested Monday night at Indianapolis International Airport, police said.

Deputies say a motorist found Elizabeth Stevens on Sept. 14 lying on Texas Pike near Manhattan Road, north of Spencer.

Investigators say Stevens died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say Stevens and the suspect were passengers in a car when the shooting happened.

Per WRTV policy, the suspect’s name will be withheld until formal charges are filed.