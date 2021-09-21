CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County homicide suspect arrested at Indianapolis International Airport

By Carl Mitchell
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A person wanted in connection to a homicide in Owen County was arrested Monday night at Indianapolis International Airport, police said.

Deputies say a motorist found Elizabeth Stevens on Sept. 14 lying on Texas Pike near Manhattan Road, north of Spencer.

Investigators say Stevens died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say Stevens and the suspect were passengers in a car when the shooting happened.

Per WRTV policy, the suspect’s name will be withheld until formal charges are filed.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

