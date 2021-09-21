Researchers Suggest An Easier Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Finnish producers are hailing a new partnership aimed at combatting climate change on projects shooting in the country, says Anni Wessman, head of APFI, the film and TV producers’ association in Finland. The initiative, done in concert with the Albert international environmental nonprofit focused on the film and TV sector, will give producers a set of tools and metrics already embraced by 20 countries for measuring everything that factors into a production’s carbon footprint. “One of the key points of this initiative is to offer concrete practical tools for productions,” Wessman says. “Sustainability policies only make a difference when it’s clear that...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO