Researchers Suggest An Easier Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

By Public Editor
NPR
 9 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Instead of applying crushed limestone to balance pH levels in fields, some farmers are trying crushed basalt, which can trap carbon and could help fight climate change.

Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Clacton Airshow looks to reduce carbon footprint

An airshow which usually burns through more than 100,000 litres of jet fuel for entertainment is looking at ways to reduce its impact on the environment. Tendring District Council is to research schemes to offset the carbon footprint of the Clacton Airshow, which it said generated 275 tonnes of carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Concrete needs to lose its colossal carbon footprint

Concrete will be crucial for much-needed climate-resilient construction. But the cement industry must set out its plan for decarbonization. You have full access to this article via your institution. Wet concrete has been poured into buildings, roads, bridges and more for centuries. Structures using concrete have survived wars and natural...
CONSTRUCTION
earth.com

Wild seafood has one-sixth the carbon footprint of red meat

A new study published in the journal Nature has found that wild seafood and other aquatic foods (“blue foods”) have a much smaller carbon footprint than red meat or dairy products, and thus present an opportunity for more sustainable diets. A team of researchers led by the American University in...
SEAFOOD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Footprint#Climate Change#Basalt#Audio
Agriculture Online

Agriculture produces just 1% of carbon credits, data suggests

Agriculture-related emissions offsetting projects account for just over 1% of all carbon credits issued, with only transportation-related projects issuing less, according to data from the Berkeley Carbon Trading Project. However, other types of land use — including forestry — are by far the biggest generators of carbon credits, providing nearly...
BERKELEY, CA
Western Iowa Today

Farmers, Environmental Groups Oppose Carbon Dioxide Pipeline Project

(Omaha, NE) — Iowa farmers and some environmental groups are ramping up their efforts to stop a pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants. It would be transported in liquid form under high pressure to underground storage locations. Supporters of the four-and-a-half billion-dollar project call it an important step to ensure the viability of ethanol. Ames-based Summit Carbon Solutions is holding public meetings in five states and has been contacting landowners for easements.
OMAHA, NE
Tampa Bay Times

Reducing your personal carbon footprint isn’t going to solve the relentless warming of the planet | Column

Personally reducing your fossil-fuel consumption or emissions won’t really help reduce global warming. Let’s take one suggestion: turning up the A/C thermostat. Of course, economizing is a good thing. Will it help global warming? Even if everyone does it, and I mean everyone, and we all buy Energy Star efficient appliances and carpool and all the rest of those sorts of actions, we might, at best, put a negligible dent in worldwide greenhouse-gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
edf.org

How Congress can ensure voluntary carbon markets work for farmers and the environment

Voluntary agricultural carbon markets, although currently in their infancy, have the potential to increase adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices by generating new revenue streams for producers who cut emissions or sequester carbon, while also increasing climate resilience. Voluntary carbon markets, however, currently involve multiple carbon registries and protocols for different...
CONGRESS & COURTS
roi-nj.com

‘Green’ builders can do more to reduce our carbon footprint

With scientists from the United Nations reporting this week that climate change will be intensifying over the next 30 years because of our planet’s addiction to fossil fuels, it is now incumbent for all business sectors to make changes. Even if corporations across the world decided — finally and uniformly...
ENVIRONMENT
agdaily.com

Agricultural economists research carbon credits for farmers

Kansas State University researchers have completed a study that looks at the potential value of carbon credits — and whether it’s an opportunity for farmers to earn extra income. “There are starting to be a few more concrete opportunities for producers to sign up for carbon credits, and especially some...
KANSAS STATE
gponline.com

Cornwall PCN wheels out electric car fleet to reduce carbon footprint

Staff at practices within Falmouth and Penryn PCN will share four Skoda Citygo-E vehicles to carry out routine home visits and prescription deliveries as part of a long-term drive to lower their overall carbon footprint. The switch to electric vehicles replaces the PCN’s previous business mileage scheme, which saw healthcare...
CARS
Variety

Finnish Producers Act to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Local Production

Finnish producers are hailing a new partnership aimed at combatting climate change on projects shooting in the country, says Anni Wessman, head of APFI, the film and TV producers’ association in Finland. The initiative, done in concert with the Albert international environmental nonprofit focused on the film and TV sector, will give producers a set of tools and metrics already embraced by 20 countries for measuring everything that factors into a production’s carbon footprint. “One of the key points of this initiative is to offer concrete practical tools for productions,” Wessman says. “Sustainability policies only make a difference when it’s clear that...
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

No, the Term 'Carbon Footprint' Is Not a Sham

It is the most recycled story on the internet: The 1971 notorious "Crying Indian" public service announcement shows how consumers are manipulated by big business. Heather Rogers described it in her book "Gone Tomorrow: The Hidden Life of Garbage" in 2006. We first wrote about it in 2008 and have been saying it ever since.
ENVIRONMENT
wsiu.org

Farmers Try To Figure Out How Much Carbon They Could Sell

Some Midwestern farmers are involved in a research project to help determine how good some practices are for the environment, and it may help them take advantage of new attempts to establish a carbon credit trade market. The project run by Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Soybean Association is...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

'Carbon Footprint' and 'Net Zero' Don't Mean What You Think

Almost every day, Motherboard reporters receive press releases from companies and governments large and small boasting of some new effort to reduce emissions. While it is obviously a good thing these entities—or, at least, their PR departments—are thinking about their environmental impacts, we've also noticed an unfortunate trend. These releases routinely misuse and abuse basic climate change concepts. In some cases, they even introduce new and misleading terms by slapping "green" or "eco" in front of some pollutant.
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa State Daily

Bekkerus: The consequences of our carbon footprint

I’m sure we’ve been seeing the news lately — hurricanes, fires, tornadoes and more are storming the United States and the world. According to the United Nations, the number of climate disasters in the world has increased five times in the last 50 years. It’s easy to feel helpless; individual impact is extremely low compared to the impact big businesses have on the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
centraljersey.com

Opinion: Reduce pollution by instituting a carbon fee

The climate crisis is upon us. We see the effects with devastating hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, rising seas and more. This is our last chance; we own this mess we are in. Everything depends on our climate and weather conditions, including our food supply, water conditions, the environment – plant and animal ranges have shifted, and trees are flowering sooner, glaciers are melting. Humans and the animals are facing new and devastating challenges.
ENVIRONMENT

