Albany County, WY

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE ON WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 306, AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * WIND...West to southwest 20-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH possible. * HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * HAINES...5. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov

