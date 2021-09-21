CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden at the UN, Gabby Petito mystery, Haitian expulsion: 5 things to know Tuesday

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQtoH_0c2ugqXA00

Biden to tackle climate, COVID-19 and US alliances at annual UN meeting

President Joe Biden faces a series of headaches, both big and small, going into the United Nations' annual summit starting Tuesday in New York City. The 76th General Assembly meeting comes after weeks of international incidents grabbing the White House's attention. Biden's team will navigate the pressures of shifting alliances, the limits of American power in the face of U.S. defeat in Afghanistan, and broader questions of stability in the emerging world order — all in addition to the global challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The hybrid event will feature speeches from global leaders, with more than 100 planning to attend the event in person, while others will attend virtually. Here are the major issues to look out for .

Haitian migrant crisis continues: What we know

More than 14,500 migrants, the vast majority of whom are Haitian, are facing high temperatures and poor conditions at a camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas . They are awaiting either deportation, or deciding to stay and seek asylum. Haitians have been crossing into the U.S. for weeks , but the number of migrants reached new levels in recent days, said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. About 3,500 migrants from the camp have already been relocated, and 3,000 more were expected to be moved to another processing facility Monday, Mayorkas said. At least three deportation flights with 145 passengers each arrived Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, and the U.S. government expects to ramp up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti Tuesday.

Mystery continues in the Gabby Petito case as her fiancé remains missing

The FBI announced Sunday that agents discovered a body on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, which Gabby Petito, 22, and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, had visited while on a cross-country road trip. An autopsy is set for Tuesday. But the expectation is the forensic review will confirm the body found was Petito's. "I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," Charles Jones, an FBI special agent said. FBI agents and police on Monday searched the Florida home of Petito and Laundrie, who were living with his parents before their departure. The FBI offered no details, but agents towed away a car that neighbors said was typically used by Laundrie's mother. Local media said Laundrie's parents were seen getting into a police vehicle. Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1 and refused to discuss Petito's whereabouts with authorities, then disappearing himself last week.

New book 'Peril' recounts Trump-Biden transition

What were former President Donald Trump's final days in office like? Based on more than 200 interviews with eyewitness accounts , The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa recount the transition from Trump to Joe Biden in "Peril," scheduled to be released Tuesday. The book alleges that in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, top military adviser Gen. Mark Milley took precautions to limit Trump's ability to launch a military strike or deploy nuclear weapons. Milley told senior staff that: "You never know what a president's trigger point is," according to CNN. The book is supplemented with classified material, from secret orders to call transcripts, diaries, emails, meeting notes and personal government records.

Hurricane season continues as tropical storms spin in Atlantic

This year's hurricane season continues to buzz with activity as Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are active in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Peter, which formed Sunday, could bring heavy rain to portions of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the northern Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. Swells generated by Peter are expected to affect the northern Leeward Islands early this week, then reach the Bahamas by midweek. "These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," according to the Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Rose, which formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, poses no threat to any land areas, the hurricane center said. Rose is expected to continue to spin across the central Atlantic over the next few days and is likely to weaken into a depression by midweek, forecasters said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden at the UN, Gabby Petito mystery, Haitian expulsion: 5 things to know Tuesday

Comments / 1

Related
vidanewspaper.com

Haitian-Americans Lash Out At Biden’s Mass Expulsion Of Immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s massive efforts to deport thousands of Haitian immigrants living under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, and move others to unnamed locations in the U.S. faces heightened criticism — including from Haitian-Americans. “All of us are appalled by the images showing the mistreatment of Haitian...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Protesters outside Mayorkas' house unfold giant foil blanket tying Biden to Trump

Protesters flocked to the home of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to object to the immigration policies currently in place at the southern border. Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house on Monday in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
International Business Times

US Senate Leader Urges Biden To End 'Hateful' Haitian Expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a "hateful and xenophobic" hangover from Donald Trump's administration. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Atlantic Ocean#The United Nations#General Assembly#The White House#American#Haitians#Homeland Security#Dhs#Fbi#Grand Teton National Park#Tiktok#The Washington Post#Cnn#Pentagon
baystatebanner.com

Bostonians protest expulsion of Haitians

Activists and members of the Haitian diaspora gathered Friday in Boston to protest the Biden administration’s recent expulsion of Haitian migrants at the southern U.S. border. The migrants, who were trying to cross the Rio Grande and reach an encampment in the border town of Del Rio, Texas, faced dire...
BOSTON, MA
NBC News

Tracking the fight over Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden distilled the evolving high-stakes battle for his domestic agenda into its simplest form this week. "We got three things to do," Biden said Monday, "the debt ceiling, the continuing resolution, and the two pieces of legislation." That's four things, not three — depending on who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

In Targeting Haitians, Biden May Execute the Largest Mass Expulsion of Asylum-Seekers in Recent History

Less than a year after entering office with vows to bring a new humanitarian approach to the nation’s immigration system, the Biden administration is carrying out what could be the largest mass expulsion of would-be asylum-seekers in recent American history. Virtually none of those being removed from the country — nearly all of whom are Black — have received their day in court, nor will they under the administration’s current plan.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

All of a sudden, AOC and ‘The Squad’ are Biden’s allies — and moderates are in his way

During the Democratic primary, Joe Biden was the last choice of most of the progressive members of Congress. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young self-described democratic socialist, said in 2020 that “in any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party”. She backed Senator Bernie Sanders. Others, like Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, backed Sanders alongside her, while newer members of “the Squad” who toppled incumbent Democrats also positioned themselves on the Sanders side of the party.But eight months into his presidency, as moderate Democrats continue to raise objections to major parts of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

258K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy